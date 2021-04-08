Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Gogo Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

The Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market.

“The Middle-East and African inflight entertainment and connectivity market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market are Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Gogo Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., ViaSat Inc., Safran SA, Thales Group, Stellar Entertainment Group, Lufthansa Systems, Burrana, Inmarsat Global Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Connectivity Segment is Projected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Currently, the connectivity segment dominates the market in this region, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Airlines in this region are globally known for their inflight services. Airlines are currently focusing on providing passengers with high-speed and reliable connectivity, which is driving the demand in the market in this region. The increasing number of partnerships for better inflight connectivity is helping the growth of the segment. For instance, in September 2019, Panasonic Avionics Corporation’s subsidiary, AeroMobile, and leading integrated UAE telecommunications operator du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), entered a partnership to enable du’s subscribers to enjoy inflight mobile connectivity on AeroMobile equipped aircraft. Business customers can also benefit from always-on connectivity with inflight roaming on their travels. Airlines in the African region are beginning to offer several IFEC services onboard their flights.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Share, By Brand

– Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Share, By Company

– Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market

– Major Companies Analysis

The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market:

– What is the size of the Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity during the forecast period?

– Which Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market? What is the share of these companies in the Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.