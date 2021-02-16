Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Gogo Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., ViaSat, Inc., Safran SA, Thales Group, Stellar Entertainment Group

The Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Middle-East and Africa Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market: Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Gogo Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., ViaSat, Inc., Safran SA, Thales Group, Stellar Entertainment Group, Lufthansa Systems, Burrana, Inmarsat Global Limited and others.

Key Market Trends

– Middle-East had some of the most profitable airlines in the world. The increasing demand for IFEC systems in the region is mainly due to the growing passenger traffic in the region. Many FSCs in the Middle-East possess higher seat occupancy rates for first and business class cabins, in which the passenger demand better IFEC provisions.

– Airlines in the region are traditionally known for their better passenger amenities compared to airlines from other regions in the world. The high level of competition among the Middle-Eastern airlines is also driving the investments into the IFEC market.

Connectivity Segment is Projected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Currently, the connectivity segment dominates the market in this region and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Airlines in this region are globally known for their inflight services. Airlines are currently focusing on providing the passengers with high-speed and reliable connectivity which is driving the demand for the market in this region. The increasing number of partnerships for better inflight connectivity is helping the growth of the segment. For instance, in September 2019, Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary, AeroMobile, and leading integrated UAE telecommunications operator du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), have entered into a partnership which will enable du’s subscribers to enjoy inflight mobile connectivity on AeroMobile equipped aircraft. Business customers can also benefit from always-on connectivity with Inflight roaming on their travels. Airlines in the African region are beginning to offer several IFEC services onboard their flights. In October 2019, Egypt Air had introduced Inflight mobile connectivity, in addition to the existing onboard Wi-Fi and live TV services. Such developments are anticipated to increase the demand for connectivity in this region, thereby driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

United Arab Emirates Held the Largest Share in the Market in 2019

The United Arab Emirates had the largest market share in 2019 and is also expected to continue its demand during the forecast period. The high demand can be attributed to the increase in fleet modernization plans and higher international passenger traffic to and from the country. The presence of globally renowned airlines like Emirates and Ethiad, which are known to invest highly in the passenger amenities, is also helping the growth of the market in the country. These airlines are increasingly collaborating with various global players to provide better IFEC services to the passengers. For instance, in March 2020, Etihad Airways announced its collaboration with Tencent Holdings Limited, a leading provider of Internet value-added services in China, to identify potential opportunities in promoting the growth and development of innovation and digitalization to enhance the passenger experience. Such an emphasis on enhancing the passenger experience is anticipated to bolster the market prospects in the country during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the Middle-East and Africa Inflight entertainment and connectivity market are Panasonic Corporation, ViaSat, Inc., Burrana, Thales group, and Gogo Inc. Players are focusing on obtaining technical superiority over the competitors in terms of faster data speeds and better amenities, to gain a competitive edge. This will also help them gain new contracts. For instance, in November 2019, Gogo Inc. announced that it has been selected by Qatar Airways to install the Gogo 2Ku high-speed inflight connectivity solution and live TV on 70 of the airline’s aircraft. The launch of high-speed Wi-Fi will be coupled with live TV to passenger devices as well as seatback screens. In addition, partnerships between players will facilitate the development of new products, thereby attracting new customers, which will help them enhance their presence in the market.

