Middle East and Africa Glass Bottles and Containers Market Technological Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 To 2025 – RAK Ghani Glass LLC, Unitrade FZE, Frigoglass SAIC, Saverglass SAS, Middle East Glass Manufacturing Company SAE, Majan Glass Company SAOG, Piramal Glass Private Limited

The Middle East and Africa Glass Bottles and Containers Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Middle East and Africa Glass Bottles and Containers market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Middle East and Africa Glass Bottles and Containers market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the major companies in the market are RAK Ghani Glass LLC, Unitrade FZE, Frigoglass SAIC, Saverglass SAS, Middle East Glass Manufacturing Company SAE, Majan Glass Company SAOG, Piramal Glass Private Limited, Saudi Arabian Glass Co. Ltd, Milly Glass Works Ltd, The National Company For Glass Industries (Zouja), Bonpak (Pty) Ltd and Other.

The Middle East and Africa Glass Bottles and Containers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Trends

Increased Integration in Premium Packaging is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

– Premium packaging helps companies achieve consumer satisfaction and increases the chances of them repurchasing and recommending it to others. Vendors operating in the glass packaging market are focusing on expanding their product lines by introducing numerous luxury glass packaging products for cosmetic and perfume applications. This is anticipated to increase the demand for this type of packaging over the forecast period.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The Middle East & Africa is experiencing fast growth in the glass bottles and containers market with the establishments of a number of plants, the entry of new players, and the expansion of production capacity of existing players. A new greenfield container glass plant was recently set up in Angola. The Embalvidro-owned facility is expected to produce beer bottles in amber and emerald green and begin the production of soft drinks bottles in flint glass in the near future.

