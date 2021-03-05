Middle East and Africa Fruits and Vegetable Juice Market 2021 Analysis by Manufacturers – Del Monte Foods, Inc, Almarai Company, Al-Othman Group Holding Co, AlSafi farm, Coca-Cola Company, Al Rabie Saudi Foods Co. Ltd

The Middle East and Africa Fruits and Vegetable Juice Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Middle East and Africa fruit and vegetable juice market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

The 80 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Middle East and Africa Fruits and Vegetable Juice Market: Del Monte Foods, Inc, Almarai Company, Al-Othman Group Holding Co, AlSafi farm, Coca-Cola Company, Al Rabie Saudi Foods Co. Ltd., Welch Foods Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Category

Fruit Juice

Vegetable Juice

By Type

Nector

Still Juice Drinks

100% Juice

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Market Overview:

– The current average per capita consumption of fruit and vegetable juices in the Middle East & Africa region is comparatively lower than that of the developed regions, but is increasing at a quick pace. Education levels play an important role in determining the health status of consumers in this region.

– The fruit and vegetable juice market in Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia has benefited from excise taxes imposed on carbonated and energy drinks in 2017. The consumers above the age of 45 prefer juices with no added sugar, 100% juice content, and with vitamins and minerals.

– The market consists of many prominent players. Through their wide distribution channel in the country, these players are occupying major market share in the country. Some of the major dairy manufactures in the country include Almarai, Del Monte Foods, Inc, Al-Othman Group Holding Co, Welch Foods Inc. and Coca-Cola Company.

The Surge in Innovation Has Resulted in Increased Brand Penetration

There is a wide variety of fruit and vegetable juices in varied packaging formats available across the region. This, in turn, attracts consumers to buy fruits and vegetable juices based on their taste preference and convenience. The increasing per capita consumption of juices primarily fruit juices has created a great platform for the foreign manufacturer to penetrate in the regional market. For instance in 2019. RAW Pressery was lunched in supermarkets of UAE. The brand claims to be 100 percent natural and free of artificial additives such as sugar, preservatives, concentrates and ideal. Also, the companies are creating new flavors that are expected to compete with traditional flavors at the top of which are peach, pomegranate, pink guava and lemon with mint. However, fruit juices such as mango, apple, organe, guava and strwaberry remained the most preffered juices among the consumers in the country. There has been increasing investment in new product development and product expansion, in the Middle East countries. For instance, Almarai and PepsiCo have planned to invest at least USD 345 million in Egypt, between 2014-2019, this investment is mainly focused on the fruit juice segment.

Saudi Arabia is the Largest Market

Saudi Arabia fruit and vegetable juice market is expected to observe growth in demand during the forecast period, due to consumers shifting towards healthier alternatives against carbonated energy drinks. Considering the consumption pattern of beverages by the population, with increase in health awareness, consumers are likely to be concerned and more cautious about the ingredients of the juice. Therefore, they are likely to prefer beverages with no-added sugar, natural juice content, added vitamins, minerals, organic ingredients, and super fruits. The fruit and vegetable juice market in Saudi Arabia has availed an advantage from the excise taxes imposed on carbonates and energy drinks in 2017, hence, consumers are likely to shift towards healthier soft drinks, like bottled water, juice, and dairy drinks. Consumers in Saudi Arabia prefer orange, apple, and mango juice flavors, especially since orange and apple flavors are usually 100% juice content with no added sugar. Moreover, juices with pulp are continuing to grow in the Saudi market, led by Almarai, Nadec, and Nada.

Competitive Landscape

The Middle East and Africa fruit and vegetable juice market is highly fragmented, with numerous small- and medium-scale regional players holding a prominent share. The key players in the market studied include PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc, Almarai Company, and Welch Foods Inc. New product launches, incorporating nutritional benefits with high fiber content and 100% pure fruit and vegetable concentrates, along with juice blends offering functional benefits, are among the prominent factors driving the key players to hold a major share in the market studied. The companies are adopting strategies, like forming new agreements and partnerships with different players, in order to increase their foot prints in various countries and release new products according to the consumers changing preferences.

