Middle-East And Africa Freighter Aircraft Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand 2021 to 2026

The Middle-East and Africa freighter aircraft market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Middle-East And Africa Freighter Aircraft Market are The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Textron Inc., ATR, Israel Aerospace Industries, Aeronautical Engineers Inc., ST Engineering, Pemco Conversions, and others.

Key Market Trends



Middle-East and Africa is Becoming an Important Hub for Air Freight

In the Middle-East and Africa region, the demand for air cargo is growing. The region accounted for nearly 16% of the global air freight demand in the world in 2019. African region recorded a strong 2019 full-year performance, which saw its air freight volumes expand by 7.4%, and air freight capacity increased by 13.3%, primarily driven by the strong capacity growth and investment linkages with the Asia region. However, Middle-Eastern carriers witnessed a decline in demand of 4.8% in 2019 with a slight annual capacity increase of 0.7%, due to a weaker global trade in 2019, together with airline restructuring in the region. Nevertheless, airlines in the Middle-East have witnessed huge demand for cargo services in Q1 2020 as the need to transport food and medicine is increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing demand for air freight is expected to bolster the market prospects during the forecast period.

A derivative of Non-Cargo Aircraft Segment is Anticipated to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The Derivative of Non-Cargo Aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing presence of the airlines in the region which offer both air cargo transport and passenger transport. Several passenger airlines in the region are entering the cargo freight business due to which they are preferring the conversion of their existing aircraft into the freighter models to reduce the costs incurred in buying new freighter aircraft, as the converted models are far cheaper than newly built freighters. For instance, in 2018, EgyptAir announced that it will be increasing its focus on its cargo segment. EgyptAir Cargo, through fleet renewal and expansion of its Cairo cargo hub, expected a boost in its cargo capacity by 30%. Also, the airline took delivery of the first A330-200 passenger-to-freighter conversion from Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW), the joint venture between ST Engineering Aerospace and Airbus in 2018, and two more such aircraft in 2019. Such developments are expected to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

