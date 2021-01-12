Middle East and Africa Fermented Drinks Market 2020 Business Outlook to 2025

Middle East and Africa Fermented Drinks Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Middle East and Africa Fermented Drinks Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

Middle East and Africa Fermented Drinks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period.

– The market witnessed an increase in the number of health-conscious consumers who have been looking for ways of mitigating the negative health effects of increasingly stressful lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits. Moreover, a growing number of consumers are using probiotics drinks such as yogurt, sour milk, kombucha etc. to prevent and manage their digestive and general health issues, which is leading to benefit the fermented drinks market, in terms of sales.

– Furthermore, there is an increase in the number of cases of diabetes, obesity, and gastrointestinal in Middle Eastern countries. Owing to such factors, the global brands are focusing on launching innovative products to cater to the growing demand.

Competitive Landscape

Middle East and Africa Fermented Drinks market is consolidated among key players like Yakult, PepsiCo and Danone, owing to their high market penetration and diverse portfolio offered to consumers. There are many country level manufacturers like Nourish Kefir mushrooming the market in order to establish their presence in the growing market of kefir and other Fermented Drinks. Manufacturers are relying on strategies like repositioning their products in the supermarket shelves to increase visibility and more convincing to be bought.

Key Market Trends:

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Remained the Most Promising Segment

Owing to highly scrutinized alcoholic beverages market in Middle Eastern countries, the sector has not been able to out-perform in the region. Nearly all gulf countries possess strict ban on alcoholic beverages consumption resulting in lower sales revenue of overall fermented drinks. However, this gives an upper hand to non-alcoholic beverage sector, pushing manufacturers to bring development and introduce innovative products in the market. Moreover, fermented drinks such as laban and ayran, being native to the region have strong foothold in the marketplace. Consumers are well aware of the product differentiation among fermented drinks and continue to raise demand for regional delicacies.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

