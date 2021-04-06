Middle-East And Africa Epoxy Resins Market 2021 Business Scenario – Becton, Dickinson and Company, Capsa Healthcare, CVS Health, InstyMeds, Magex

The Middle-East And Africa Epoxy Resins market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Middle-East And Africa Epoxy Resins Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Middle East & African epoxy resins market is expected to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 5%, over the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied are the strong growth of the construction industry in Middle East & Africa, and the rising demand for electrical and electronic devices.

– Hazardous impact on health is expected to hinder the growth of the market. If epoxy resin is inhaled or absorbed through the skin, the solvent can affect the brain in ways similar to alcohol causing nausea, dizziness, slurred speech, headache, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

– The paints and coatings segment dominated the market, and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

– Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the market with the largest share, in terms of volume.

The prominent players in the Middle-East And Africa Epoxy Resins market are:

Report Coverage

Increasing Demand from Composites

– Epoxy resins are the extensively used thermoset materials in polymer composites. They have good bonding strength to other materials, good chemical and environmental resistance, good chemical properties, and good insulating properties, and are generally manufactured by reacting epichlorohydrin with bisphenol.

– Epoxy resins can also be formulated with different materials or blended with other epoxy resins to achieve specific performance features.

– Epoxies are used primarily for fabricating high-performance composites, with superior mechanical properties, resistance to corrosive liquids and environments, superior electrical properties, good performance at elevated temperatures, good adhesion to a substrate, or a combination of these benefits. Epoxy resins do not, however, have particularly good UV resistance.

– Epoxy resins have a well-established record in a wide range of composites parts, structures, and concrete repair. The structure of the resin can be engineered to yield a number of different products with varying levels of performance.

Competitive Landscape:

The Middle East & African epoxy resin market is consolidated in nature, with more than 50% of the market share is held by the top five players, namely, NAMA Chemicals, Olin Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman Corporation LLC, among others.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

