Middle East and Africa Diaphragm Valves Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Application And Forecast By 2027

Diaphragm valves are used for throttling service and shut-off service for liquids, vacuum/gas, and slurries. These valves are available in a wide variety of solid plastics, metals, rubber, plastic, and glass linings; they are suitable for the handling of multiple chemical processing applications both slurries as well as clear fluids. The diaphragm valves have an extended utilization for applications at a low pressure and slurry fluid where most of the other valves become obstructed or corrode. Initially, the diaphragm valves were developed for industrial applications and pipe-organs. Gradually the design was adapted in the bio-pharmaceutical industry for sterilizing and sanitizing methods by using compliant materials. And now it is being used in almost every industry for safe production and adequate infrastructure, such as power generation, food & beverage, semiconductors, pulp & paper, chemical processing, and water/ wastewater treatment among other verticals.

Middle East and Africa diaphragm valves market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Diaphragm Valves Market

Middle East and Africa diaphragm valves market is segmented into eight notable segments which are type, valve type, end connection, controller, material, body material, distribution channel, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into weir and straight. Based on type, the weir segment is further sub-segmented into welded type and screwed type. Based on feature, the weir type segment is sub-segmented into lining and non-lining. The lining feature is sub-segmented into rubber lining, synthetic resin lining, and glass lining ceramic. Based on application, the straight type segment is sub-segmented into cellulose fluid, viscose fluid, slurry fluid, sledge fluid, and others. Based on usage, the straight type segment is sub-segmented into water-purifying plants and terminal treatment. In June 2018, ITT Inc. showcased its latest technology-based solutions for the global chemical marketplace, at the ACHEMA Exhibition and Congress, which is a triennial world forum for the process industries (environmental protection, chemical engineering, and biotechnology). At this exhibition, ITT’s Engineered Valves, Bornemann, and Goulds Pumps brands showcased the diaphragm & knife gate valves, twin screw pumps, IC ISO chemical process pump for the European market respectively.

On the basis of valve type, the market is segmented into two-way valve, forged T-valve, block T-valve, multi-port valve, tandem valve, forged tank outlet valve, block tank outlet valve, and others. In May 2019, Emerson Electric Co. announced the launch of new manifold product for its Rosemount pressure transmitters, Rosemount R305 Integral Manifolds and Rosemount R306 In-line Manifolds; which will be responsible for shut off activities and equalizing the pressure at the transmitters. This new Pressure-Lock Valve design increases safety, simplifies high-pressure operation, and enhances reliability. This new product will help enhancing the company’s offerings.

On the basis of end connection, the market is segmented into screwed, flanged, socket weld, butt weld, union solvent cement and screwed, tri-clamp, and others. In April 2019, Alfa Laval launched a software tool for the Packinox combined feed/effluent heat exchangers in order to make optimization of recycle gas flow in paraxylene plants and catalytic reformers easier, to achieve high yield and maximum operating reliability. This new software tool will bring the expansion in product portfolio of fluid handling.

On the basis of controller, the market is segmented into manual, pneumatic, hydraulic, electric, and others. In March 2018, Asahi/America introduced the series 17 electric actuator which features a reversing motor with multi-voltage capacities, auxiliary switches, and an internal heater. These actuators can be assembled with type-57P butterfly valve and type-21 ball valve. Actuators with new additional features are introduced to enhance the capabilities of diaphragm valves.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into metal, rubber, fluorine plastic, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and others. The metal segment is sub-segmented into gray cast iron, ductile cast iron, stainless steel, and dissolved zinc plated. The rubber segment is sub-segmented into natural rubber, butyl rubber, nitrile rubber, chloroprene rubber, and EPDM. Natural rubber is sub-segmented into hard natural rubber and soft natural rubber. Butyl rubber is sub-segmented into black butyl rubber and white butyl rubber. In February 2019, KSB SE & Co. KGaA launched the New diaphragm valve for drinking water / ISH 2019, SISTO-16TWA valve type series. These new valves are designed for drinking water applications with new materials for wetted components. The company is now able to cater in water treatment industry after this product launch.

On the basis of body material, the market is segmented into unlined body, rubber lined body, plastic lined body, coated body, solid plastic, and others. Unlined body is sub-segmented into cast iron, ductile iron, cast steel, cast stainless steel, and bronze. Rubber lined body is sub-segmented into soft rubber, hard rubber, butyl rubber, neoprene polychloroprene, EPDM, and chlorosulphonated PE. Plastic lined body is sub-segmented into PFA, ETFE, PVDF, and PP. Coated body is sub-segmented into glass, ECTFE, PVDF, FBE, and nylon. Solid plastic is sub-segmented into UPVC, PP, CPVC, ABS, and PVDF. In January 2019, ITT Inc. received the certification of IEC 61508 in compliance with the International Electrotechnical Commission standards, for its Fabri-Valve knife gate valves & cylinder models, which are marketed by its Engineered Valves brand. This certification would provide the assurance to the customers that the safety-related systems offered by the company, will offer the required risk reduction necessary to achieve safety for the equipment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online channel and offline channel. In November 2017, GEMU Group introduced its latest single-use diaphragm valve SUMONDO with an autoclavable manual actuator. It introduced a technology to be implied for applications in the single-use sector as well as controllable and automation-capable plants. This development by the company will help strengthening it to make it product portfolio extensive.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into chemical processing, mining and mineral processing, power generation, water treatment & filtration, electroplating, food & beverage, paints & coatings, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, and others. Based on type, chemical processing segment is sub-segmented into weir and straight. Based on type, mining and mineral processing segment is sub-segmented into weir and straight. Based on type, power generation segment is sub-segmented into weir and straight. Based on type, water treatment & filtration segment is sub-segmented into weir and straight. Based on type, electroplating segment is sub-segmented into weir and straight. Based on type, food & beverage segment is sub-segmented into weir and straight. Based on type, paints & coatings segment is sub-segmented into weir and straight. Based on type, semiconductors segment is sub-segmented into weir and straight. Based on type, pharmaceuticals segment is sub-segmented into weir and straight. Based on type, pulp & paper segment is sub-segmented into weir and straight. In September 2018, GEMU Group launched the aseptic GEMÜ 567 BioStar control valve up to a nominal size of DN25. The company has expanded its product range in valves by introducing this PD design particularly for food, pharmaceuticals, and biotech sectors. This new product is intended for all the control processes in sterile and hygienic areas, right up to aseptic plants in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and food industries for corrosive media and industrial processes.



Competitive Analysis: Middle East and Africa Diaphragm Valves Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Fipnet, GEMU Group, NIPPON DAIYA VALVE, Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, Century Instrument Company, Dymax Corporation, INTERNATIONAL POLYMER SOLUTIONS, Asahi/America, THE PROTECTOSEAL COMPANY, APLUS FINETEK SENSOR, INC., Crane Co., ITT INC., ALFA LAVAL, Emerson Electric Co., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, The Weir Group PLC, TVI, Diaphragm Direct, Rotarex among others.

Product Launch

In September 2018, Rotarex announced the launch of its latest 4″ pneumatic directional valve for total flooding fire suppression systems. The product was introduced by the business unit of Rotarex SA, Rotarex Firetec. This new product was introduced to deliver new efficiencies and targeted protection in fixed extinguishing systems.

In May 2018, Christian Bürkert developed valve islands to meet the new standards with regard to process and operational reliability. The company introduced the valve islands AirLINE SP (Type 8647) and AirLINE (Type 8652) for diagnostic functions and adjustable monitoring to improve process reliability and system availability. Thus, the company is able to cater in the respective market with more reliable solutions.

In December 2017, Asahi/America introduced the Type-57P Butterfly Valves which feature two molded tag holes in the body for user-defined identification of valve and a highly visible throttle positioning plate. This new valve is suitable for applications like water & wastewater treatment, chemical processing, power plants and other mining applications.

In March 2017, Asahi/America introduced the Omni Type-27 Ball Valve which features improved actuation capabilities. This valve is suitable for water treatment, chemical processing and power plants applications, which would make the product more prominent among these applications and industries.

The Middle East And Africa Diaphragm Valves market research report covers definition, classification, product classification, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry, the latest dynamic analysis, etc., and also includes major. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand during the forecast period.

Market size and forecast for each application segment have been provided for the global and regional market.

This report focuses on the global Middle East And Africa Diaphragm Valves market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven't just conducted Middle East And Africa Diaphragm Valves market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Middle East And Africa Diaphragm Valves capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Middle East And Africa Diaphragm Valves by regions (countries) and application.

Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Middle East And Africa Diaphragm Valves market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2020 to 2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

With regard to production bases and technologies, the research in this report covers the production time, base distribution, technical parameters, research and development trends, technology sources, and sources of raw materials of major Middle East And Africa Diaphragm Valves market companies.

Regarding the analysis of the industry chain, the research of this report covers the raw materials and equipment of Middle East And Africa Diaphragm Valves market upstream, downstream customers, marketing channels, industry development trends and investment strategy recommendations.

The research in this report also includes product parameters, production process, cost structure, and data information classified by region, technology and application. Finally, the paper model new project SWOT analysis and investment feasibility study of the case model.

Overall, this is an in-depth research report specifically for the Middle East And Africa Diaphragm Valves industry. The research center uses an objective and fair way to conduct an in-depth analysis of the development trend of the industry, providing support and evidence for customer competition analysis, development planning, and investment decision-making. In the course of operation, the project has received support and assistance from technicians and marketing personnel in various links of the industry chain.

The Middle East And Africa Diaphragm Valves market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Middle East And Africa Diaphragm Valves market.

