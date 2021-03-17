Middle East and Africa Dermal Fillers Market 2020 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2027

DBMR has added another report with information Tables for authentic and conjecture years addressed with Charts and Graphs spread through Pages with the straightforward nitty gritty investigation. This likewise Report has additionally been aggregated to give different market viewpoints like size, share, patterns, elements, development, deals, and industry investigation. The serious examination occurred in this report incorporating key profiling of key market players, their center abilities, their solid and flimsy parts, and the serious scene of the market which upholds organizations to represent their individual systems.

Middle East and Africa Dermal fillers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 56.44 million by 2027. Increasing prevalence of facial soft tissue trauma and strong research and development in dermal fillers are the factors for the market growth.

Many product launch and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the dermal fillers market.

For instance,

In September 2019, Allergan received the U.S. FDA approval for the usage of Juvéderm VOLUMA XC, hyaluronic acid gel dermal filler, with TSK STERiGLIDE cheek boost cannula to address age-related volume deficiency in the center of the face in adults over 21 years of age. The product approval will increase usage of Juvéderm VOLUMA XC as the dermatologists will be able to tailor approach for treatment for each patient with safety and will be able to achieve desired outcomes.

In October 2019, Galderma Laboratories, L.P. has launched seven new clinical studies to improve the beauty field. Research and development and are eager to share results relevant to several clinical studies promoting our aesthetic portfolio at the ASDS meeting where the product roadmap is set to deliver aesthetic innovations to address rising patient needs and help drive business growth.

In April 2019, Merz Pharma has launched the newest addition to the Belotero Revive in portfolio of dermal filler to improve hydration, elasticity and firmness of the skin, and react to the incidence of finer lines. With the new launch the company is targeting new customers concentrate particularly on consistency of the skin and the elimination of early signs of ageing and appreciates skin care and cosmetic approaches that deliver natural results.

Driving Key Players:

The major players covered in the report are Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Merz Pharma, Allergan, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Contura Ltd., among other players in domestic and dermal fillers. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

