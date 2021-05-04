Middle-East and Africa Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Technological Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 To 2025 – Abbott Diabetes Care, Dexcom, Medtronics, Senseonics

The Middle-East and Africa Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Middle-East and Africa Continuous Glucose Monitoring market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Middle-East and Africa Continuous Glucose Monitoring market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the market are Abbott Diabetes Care, Dexcom, Medtronics, Senseonics amon others.

Middle-East and Africa continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to register CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes in Middle-East and Africa Region is Driving the Market Growth

It is estimated that the number of people with diabetes in the Middle-East and Africa region will increase by 38.8% by 2030 and by 96.5% by 2045. Although 55.3% of all adults in the region live in urban areas, 60.6% of adults with diabetes live in urban settings. The majority (87.2%) of adults with diabetes in the region live in low- or middle-income countries.

Saudi Arabia is Expected to Maintain Dominance in the Market

The CGM market in Saudi Arabia reached USD 22 million in 2019 and held a major share of about 53% in the Middle-East and Africa CGM market. The market for CGM in the Middle-East and Africa region is estimated to reach USD 120 million by the end of the forecast period. In Saudi Arabia type-2 diabetes in children and adolescents is increasing. In 2019 alone more than 2,000 children were diagnosed as type-1 diabetes.

