Middle East and Africa Cold Chain Monitoring Market: Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027

A cold chain monitoring is a monitoring solution being utilized during supply chain management. It helps in keeping track of the temperature, location, humidity and various other factors which can deteriorate the product properties and so it also helps in maintaining the levels of all the factors.

It helps in reducing the cycle time, operational costs and increases the shelf life of the products, productivity and supply chain efficiency. They also help to keep track of the inventory and helps in increasing its efficiency.

Many sensors and actuators are used for the monitoring process to check on the temperature and humidity levels. Sensors help in proper integration of cold chain monitoring from processing and production, transportation, storage to delivery and also provide high performance and up-to-date temperature data in any environment.

A cold chain is considered as one of the common practice in the industries such as pharmaceutical and food industries as these industries are particularly sensitive to temperature fluctuations.

Middle East and Africa cold chain monitoring market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Cold Chain Monitoring Market

Middle East and Africa cold chain monitoring market is segmented into following notable segments which are component, logistics, and application.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. In August 2017, Orbocomm had launched next generation cold chain monitoring solution named as ORBCOMM’s PT 6000. This solution includes sensors, connectivity and CargoWatch application. This system offer complete visibility and control over the cold chain, which helps in ensuring temperature of cargo during supply chain. This will in turn propel the growth of cold chain monitoring solutions market.

On the basis of logistics, the market is segmented into storage and transportation. In October 2018, Elpro Buchs AG received award for best global temperature control. The company had received award for its creative thinking which tends to introduce the new technology for supply chain operation. This new device has service life of more than 4 years.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and healthcare, food and beverages, chemicals. In January 2019, Americold announced the acquisition of the PortFresh Holdings, which provides temperature-controlled operator services. This acquisition would help the Americold to get access in order to port of Savannah for trade.



Competitive Analysis: Middle East and Africa Cold Chain Monitoring Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Sensitech Inc., ORBCOMM, Berlinger & CO., Monnit Corp., Controlant, ELPRO-BUCHS AG, SecureRF Corporation, Savi Technology, Zest Labs, Infratab Inc., LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LLC, Klinge Corporation, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Nimble Wireless, Tagbox, Verigo, FreshSurety, Safetraces and others.

Recent developments:

In February 2019, SafeTraces announced the partnership with Mérieux NutriSciences, for providing fully integrated solutions which would help the manufacturers to produce while managing the plant sanitation processes and also by decreasing the risk of contamination.

In October 2018, SafeTraces announced the launch of the sanitation verification solution and the DNA barcode application system for items which are produced freshly and that can be connected with block chain based system.

In January 2019, Americold announced the acquisition of the PortFresh Holdings, which provides temperature-controlled operator services and it would help the Americold as of expansion to get access to port of Savannah for trade.

In December 2017, Americold announced launch of the new facility at New Clearfield, Utah Facility, which would add more space to their warehouses and would help them to expand.

The Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Monitoring market research report covers definition, classification, product classification, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry, the latest dynamic analysis, etc., and also includes major. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Monitoring market for the base year 2019 and the forecast between 2020 and 2027. Market numbers have been estimated based on form and application. Market size and forecast for each application segment have been provided for the global and regional market.

This report focuses on the global Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Monitoring market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Monitoring market development in United States, Europe and China.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Monitoring market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Monitoring capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Monitoring by regions (countries) and application.

Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Monitoring market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2020 to 2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

With regard to production bases and technologies, the research in this report covers the production time, base distribution, technical parameters, research and development trends, technology sources, and sources of raw materials of major Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Monitoring market companies.

Regarding the analysis of the industry chain, the research of this report covers the raw materials and equipment of Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Monitoring market upstream, downstream customers, marketing channels, industry development trends and investment strategy recommendations. The more specific analysis also includes the main application areas of market and consumption, major regions and Consumption, major Chinese producers, distributors, raw material suppliers, equipment providers and their contact information, industry chain relationship analysis.

The research in this report also includes product parameters, production process, cost structure, and data information classified by region, technology and application. Finally, the paper model new project SWOT analysis and investment feasibility study of the case model.

Overall, this is an in-depth research report specifically for the Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Monitoring industry. The research center uses an objective and fair way to conduct an in-depth analysis of the development trend of the industry, providing support and evidence for customer competition analysis, development planning, and investment decision-making. In the course of operation, the project has received support and assistance from technicians and marketing personnel in various links of the industry chain.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Middle East And Africa Cold Chain Monitoring are as follows:

Historic Year: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

