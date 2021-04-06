Middle-East And Africa Coil Coatings Market Demand Analysis To 2026 Lead By- Coil Coaters, Alcoa Corporation, Norsk Hydro ASA, Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel

The Middle-East And Africa Coil Coatings market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Middle-East And Africa Coil Coatings Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Middle-East and Africa coil coatings market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4.5%, over the forecast period. Coil coatings find their application in the manufacturing of typical components, such as sheet and panels for containers, caravan and interior, insulated boxes, trailer bodies, roads, and railway coaches.

– Booming commercial construction activities in Middle East is augmenting the growth of the market.

– Increasing replacement of metals by plastics in the automotive industry is likely to hinder the market growth.

– Saudi Arabia dominated the market and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the region during the forecast period.

Market By Top Companies:

Coil Coaters, Alcoa Corporation, Norsk Hydro ASA, Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel, UNICOIL, Paint Suppliers, AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, Beckers Group, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., NIPPONPAINT Co., Ltd.

Middle-East And Africa Coil Coatings Market Competitive Landscape

Increasing Demand from Building & Construction Industry

– The increasing demand of coil coatings is primarily due to its extensive use as coated material in end-user industries, such as construction, rapid industry development, urbanization, and increase in per capita income, along with rise in consumer spending.

– Wood panels, roofs, metal sheets are some of the products, which are using in coating material for the construction industry. These products are also providing artistic appeal to commercial and residential buildings. Additionally, rising non-residential construction activities, including commercial building, manufacturing industries, and factories, have activated the demand for coil coatings to sustain in harsh weather conditions.

– Coil coating is basically a multi-layer coating of pigments, resins, and primers that are used to coat metal sheets, such as aluminum and steel. They are used to protect the material against harsh environmental conditions and also for providing corrosion resistance.

– The Middle East & Africa construction sector is expected to hold greater opportunities for digitization and revitalization of building assets, as well as adaptive modular design as a construction tool.

Competitive Landscape:

The Middle-East and Africa coil coatings market is expected to be partially consolidated, with the top five-six players accounting for a significant chunk of the market. Key players in the market include AkzoNobel N.V., Alcoa Corporation, Tata Steel, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.

