Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – Airbus SE, Embraer SA, Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation SA, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Middle-East and African business jet market is anticipated to record a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market are Airbus SE, Embraer SA, Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation SA, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, The Boeing Company, Textron Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) Bolstering the Demand for Long-range Business Jets

The lifestyle of a majority of HNWIs requires frequent traveling to attend to their business and private affairs. Although the HNWIs in North America dominated the global business jet market for decades, regulatory changes in the emerging economies have resulted in the internationalization of the demand for business jets. Statistics reveal that the Middle Eastern HNWIs prefer to buy more expensive planes than their counterparts, nearly 2.5 times higher than the global average, primarily due to their luxury requirements. Also, it has been observed that customers in the Middle-East prefer large-cabin, long-range models over light and mid-size jets. Besides, several airlines, such as the Emirates, have diversified their services to attract more HNWIs by launching their dedicated fleet of business jets that can be operated on a chartered model. A projected positive outlook for the Middle Eastern economy and an increase in the current HNWI population in the region may enhance the demand for business jets in the region and result in more deliveries and innovative business models for the charter operators in the region to maximize their profits.

Regional Outlook of Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

