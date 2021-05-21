Middle East and Africa AWS Managed Services Market Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Middle East and Africa AWS Managed Services Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Middle East and Africa AWS Managed Services industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Middle East and Africa AWS Managed Services Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Middle East and Africa AWS managed services market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Middle East and Africa AWS managed services market assists in providing AWS cloud managing services to the customers that automate infrastructure management for the AWS deployments. The services are major for migrating the on premise server or workloads to the cloud specifically to public cloud but also use private or hybrid clouds. There are various reasons due to which AWS managed services are considered such as data protection, upgradation, low cost of the services, data storage, accessibility, continuous monitoring of the cloud and others. Furthermore, cloud is required according to the projects for instance, for a government organization requirements would be private cloud with extra protection so that critical data would remain within the specific boundaries, organizations using public cloud. Global AWS managed services market includes migration of applications, data, from on premise to the public cloud and operational services like monitoring and upgradation of the cloud as per requirements. AWS is widely applicable in various industries such as life sciences, software and others. The continuous upgradation of technology or technical advancements in the industry has led the companies to initiate more upon the developments for the data and ease of accessibility.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa AWS Managed Services Market

MEA managed services market is segmented into two notable segments which are services type and geography

On the basis of services, the market is segmented into cloud migration services, operations services and advisory services. In 2018, cloud migration services segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 16.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2014, Accenture announced its collaboration with AWS for end-to-end cloud migration and management services. In 2018, Claranet achieved the level of AWS well architected partner, which will help them to offer the security, high performance, resilient and efficient infrastructure for user applications



Competitive Analysis: Middle East and Africa AWS Managed Services Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are RACKSPACE US INC, Smartronix Inc., Mission Cloud Services, Inc, Claranet limited, Capgemini, DXC Technology Company, Onica, Accenture, Slalom, LLC, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd., e-Zest Solutions, Great Software Laboratory, Cloudnexa, Logicworks, CLOUDREACH, AllCloud, Rean Cloud (Hitachi Vantara Corporation), and others.

Product Launch:

In 2018, Claranet achieved the level of AWS well architected partner, which will help them to offer the security, high performance, resilient and efficient infrastructure for user applications.

In 2018, Smartronix announced its partnership with CLOUDHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, a cloud services management provider, to provide continuous cloud optimization and cost management, which would help the customers to optimize the data for efficiency and other factors.

In 2018, AWS started to offers in delivering faster and efficient videos, building intelligent video applications enhanced through machine learning to media and entertainment companies, enterprises, start-ups, and government agencies.

Major Highlights of Middle East and Africa AWS Managed Services market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa AWS Managed Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Middle East and Africa AWS Managed Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Middle East and Africa AWS Managed Services market.

