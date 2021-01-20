Middle East And Africa Automotive Logistics Market 2020 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Middle East And Africa Automotive Logistics Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Middle East And Africa Automotive Logistics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Middle East And Africa Automotive Logistics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Middle East and Africa automotive logistics market is reach USD 35.94 billion by 2028 and witnessing a market growth rate of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on Middle East and Africa automotive logistics market provides analysis and insights regarding the leading current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities and competitors.

Automotive logistics is referred to the seamless transportation service and warehousing facilities for the finished vehicles, its materials and spare parts from manufacturer to supplier or end-user. Supplying materials and spare parts and providing warehouse services are parts of the automotive logistics and ensures smooth flow of operations throughout the process.

The collaboration and partnerships among the automobile manufacturers and logistics provider is increasing, which is driving the growth of the automotive logistics market. Increased production of automobiles is also boosting the growth. The demand for plug-in vehicles or electric vehicles is increasing, which is attributing in the growth of the automotive logistics as well.

Also, the increased adoption of new technologies such as cloud platforms has enabled the logistic provider and manufacturer to track the components, manage their businesses efficiently and proper communication between the manufacturer and supplier.

However, the low efficiency of batteries of plug-in vehicles or electric vehicles is hampering the growth.

The automotive logistics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research Middle East and Africa automotive logistics market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Automotive logistics market is segmented on the basis of logistics service, function, stage, distribution, transportation mode. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Middle East and Africa automotive logistics market on the basis of logistics service is segmented into inbound logistics, outbound logistics, aftermarket logistics and reverse logistics. Inbound logistics captures the maximum market due to raised quality control over the operations is driving the market.

On the basis of function, the automotive logistics market has been segmented into warehousing, material handling, transportation, management services. Transportation is dominating the automotive logistics market and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to its importance in the logistics operations and process and major contribution in logistics expenses.

On the basis of stage, the automotive logistics market has been segmented into raw materials stage, finished product, final product delivery, sub-assembly modules.

On the basis of distribution, the automotive logistics market has been segmented into domestic and international.

On the basis of transportation mode, the automotive logistics market has been segmented into roadways, railways, maritime and airways.

Automotive logistics market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, logistics service, function, stage, distribution, transportation mode as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to grow with a steady growth rate, as the infrastructure and manufacturing units are not that developed in this region. But the companies from other regions are collaborating with the local companies and setting up the local logistics companies in countries such as Saudi Arabia.

The Middle East region is totally depends on the importing of the vehicles. However, now the customers are demanding fast and reliable services and vehicle delivery, which is a good sign for the automotive logistics market in the region, also now day’s companies have reduced their inventories or car components, so this will increase the transportation logistics more. UAE has the maximum logistics companies, i.e. around 300 logistics companies of automotive market in the Middle East and Africa region including spare parts, accessories and others. Saudi Arabia and UAE are the biggest market for automotive logistics market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Middle East and Africa automotive logistics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automotive logistics market.

The major players covered in the automotive logistics market report are DHL International GmbH, SNCF, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Penske, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, GEFCO, DACHSER, SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, DB SCHENKER, CEVA Logistics, Imperial Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD., Kintetsu World Express, Inc. and DSV among some global players. Market share data is available for global, Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

