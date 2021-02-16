Middle East and Africa Antenna Market is Expected to Reach USD 3,046.07 Million by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Middle East and Africa Antenna Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Middle East and Africa Antenna industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Middle East and Africa Antenna Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Antenna market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 3,046.07 million by 2027. Increasing industrialisation in gulf countries and demand of high speed internet is augmenting the antenna market growth.

Advancement in antenna design and structure provides the enhanced connectivity which has the potential to improve business connectivity with safety. Such rising adoption of the wireless connectivity solution is businesses’ owing to digital transformation is driving the antenna market growth. The high cost of the solution rising with advanced solution is one of the major restraints for the antenna market as it makes solutions unaffordable for the customers resulting signal booster technology is getting adopted. The market share of the antennas is getting hampered by the signal booster, indoor systems or hardware and others owing to the high cost of indoor antenna technologies.

Strong acceptance for advanced telematics and improved design of antennas is creating opportunity for antenna market. The rising conflicts between the countries and its impacts of the trade agreement hampers the company planned targets, to achieve them with given time period is major challenge for the antenna market.

This antenna market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the antenna market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Middle East and Africa Antenna Market Scope and Market Size

The antenna market is segmented on the basis of antenna type, technology, frequency range, application and end use sector. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of antenna type, the antenna market is segmented into internal and external. In 2020, rising demand for the advanced connectivity solution for the flexible and maximum network solutions is driving the external segment growth.

On the basis of the frequency range, the antenna market is segmented into high, very high and ultra-high. In 2020, ultra-high segment is dominating in the antenna market owing to the high frequency offered by antennas and enhanced support by the governments.

On the basis of the technology, the antenna market is segmented into MIMO (multiple input multiple output), MISO (multiple input single output), SIMO (single input multiple output) and SISO (single input single output). In 2020, MIMO (multiple input multiple output) technology is majorly adopted by the end users as it offers advanced antenna solution with minimum price.

On the basis of application, the antenna market is segmented into Wi-Fi systems, cellular systems, WiMAX, radar and others. In 2020, growing penetration of the internet service and demand for the high speed internet with maximum coverage is driving the growth of cellular systems segment.

On the basis of end use sector, the antenna market is segmented into automotive, 5G, IoT, health/medical, networking/communications, consumer electronics, military/defense, industrial and others. In 2020, rising adoption of the antenna by telecom operators is ultimately driving the growth of networking/communications industry.

Antenna Market Country Level Analysis

The antenna market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, antenna type, technology, frequency range, application and end use sector as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Middle East and Africa antenna market are the U.A.E., South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, and rest of Middle East and Africa.

South Africa accounted for the largest market share in the Middle East and Africa antenna market due to the increased spending capacity of the customers on faster internet services which are augmenting the demand of antenna market. Owing to rising industrialisation new solution providers or existing ones are expanding their reach for the antenna market. For instance, in July 2019, Maxar Technologies has been awarded with the contract of satellite ground station and antenna upgrade by Middle East and Asia companies. The unnamed defense and intelligence offered a USD 120.00 million contract to Maxar Technologies to provide uninterrupted access to its current satellite constellation.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Middle East and Africa brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growing Penetration of Internet Services having High Speed Data Transfer

Antenna market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for antenna, impact of technology using life line curves and changes regulatory scenarios and their impact on the antenna market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Antenna Market Share Analysis

Antenna market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Middle East and Africa presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to antenna market.

The major players covered in the Middle East and Africa antenna market report are Abracon, CommScope, Inc., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Ficosa Internacional SA, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Linx Technologies, PCTEL, SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, Tallysman, TE Connectivity, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, WISI Communications GmbH & Co. KG among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the antenna market.

For instance,

In January 2019, WISI Communications GmbH & Co. KG introduced new sales office in Dubai, Middle East located at Dubai Technology Center. The company has expanded their offices in order to capture larger market share of Middle East region. The new opening increased the geographic reach and customer base of the company

Such increased penetration helps the market players to introduce advanced solutions and increased market share with improved coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for antenna through expanded product range.

Major Highlights of Middle East and Africa Antenna market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Antenna market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Middle East and Africa Antenna market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Middle East and Africa Antenna market.

