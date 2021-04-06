Middle-East and Africa Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market 2021 Precise Outlook – BEUMER Group, Vanderlande Industries, Siemens AG, SITA, Glidepath Limited

Middle-East and Africa Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Middle-East and Africa Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Middle-East and African airport baggage handling systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Middle-East and Africa Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market are BEUMER Group, Vanderlande Industries, Siemens AG, SITA, Glidepath Limited, ALSTEF Automation SA, CIMC (Group) Co. Ltd, Daifuku Co. Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends:

New Airport Development will Generate Demand for Advanced Baggage Handling Systems

According to IATA, the air passenger traffic is expected to grow with a significant rate of over 4% till 2037 for the Middle-East and Africa region. The airport construction and development is witnessing a significant growth due its proximity with significant markets such as Europe and Indian subcontinent. The growth in Middle-East is also fueled by the favorable environment for domestic carriers such as Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Qatar Airways, etc. which has led to the investments in cities such as Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, etc. and made them a major aviation hub. Airport developments are taking place in smaller countries as well in the Middle-East and Africa region. Tunisia has invested USD 840 million in the development of a new airport scheduled to be completed by 2030. Kuwait has also invested USD 4.3 billion in development of new terminals and new international airport. In Africa, Addis Ababa, Johannesburg, Dakar Blaise Diagne, Cape Town and other hub airports are being upgraded to enhance the customer quality service and passenger handling capacity. Such developments will simultaneously drive the growth of the airport baggage handling systems market.

