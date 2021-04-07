Middle-East and Africa Aircraft Engine Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Safran SA, General Electric Company, MTU Aero Engines, Rolls Royce Holding PLC

Middle-East and Africa Aircraft Engine Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Middle-East and Africa Aircraft Engine Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Middle-East and Africa aircraft engine market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of over 2.5% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Middle-East and Africa Aircraft Engine Market are Safran SA, General Electric Company, MTU Aero Engines, Rolls Royce Holding PLC, Pratt & Whitney (Raytheon Technologies Corporation), Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Military Aviation Segment to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Owing to the rise in terrorism, and political instability in the region is propelling the investments in fighter aircraft development and procurement. In December 2019, Israel submitted a request for information (RFI) for the procurement of 50 new F-35 aircraft from Lockheed Martin. Israel is also considering the purchase of new F-15 fighter jets from the United States. Turkey is also making significant advancements in the development of fighter aircraft engines. Turkey is planning the maiden flight for its TF-X National Combat Aircraft (MMU) using a domestic engine by 2029. The engine will complete the testing by 2026. Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) signed a 30-month contract with Figeac Aero for developing an aircraft component manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia to boost the production of aerostructures, aircraft engine components, etc. In 2018, Bahrain placed an order for 16 F-16 Block 70 aircraft that are currently in construction at the F-16 production line in Greenville, South Carolina. Similar orders have been placed by Kuwait, Qatar, and Egypt for other fighter aircraft models. The aforementioned factors and instances are propelling the growth of military aircraft engine development and procurement in the region.

Regional Outlook of Middle-East and Africa Aircraft Engine Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

