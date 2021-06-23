Middle East and Africa Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

Middle East and Africa Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market report is generated by keeping in mind all the necessities of the businesses required for achieving successful business growth. This business report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. Objectives of the marketing research are kept in mind while preparing this report. Market segmentation study is carried out in terms of markets covered, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency, and pricing in this report. Company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments are taken into consideration for studying the company profiles. It gives key measurements, the status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for businesses and organizations.



The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 9,472.58 million by 2028. Increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders and increase in aging population are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market in the forecast period.

In Greek, the traditional word for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) is called pharmacon or pharmakon which symbolizes a magical substance or drug. Active pharmaceutical ingredients as described in ICH Q7 are “any substance or combination of substances intended to be used in the manufacturing of a drug product which when used in the production of the drug becomes an active pharmaceutical ingredient. Such substances are used to provide pharmacological activity.

The major companies which are dealing in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Recipharm AB, LUPIN, Aurobindo Pharma, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, AbbVie Inc., Alkem Labs , Albemarle Corporation, Unichem Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sandoz International GmbH (a subsidiary of Novartis AG) among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, By Molecule (Small Molecule, Large Molecule), Type (Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Generic Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), Type of Manufacturer (Captive API Manufacturer, Merchant API Manufacturer), Synthesis (Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), Chemical Synthesis (Acetaminophen, Artemisinin, Saxagliptin, Sodium Chloride, Ibuprofen, Losartan Potassium, Enoxaparin Sodium, Rufinamide, Naproxen, Tamoxifen, Others), Type of Drug (Prescription Drugs, Over-the-Counter), Usage (Clinical, Research), Potency (Low-to-Moderate Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Potent-to-Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient), Therapeutic Application (Cardiology, CNS & Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedic, Endocrinology, Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Ophthalmology, Other Therapeutic Application), Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Middle East and Africa Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Scope and Market Size

The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented on the basis of the molecule, type, type of manufacturer, synthesis, chemical synthesis, type of drug, usage, potency and therapeutic application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of molecule, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into small molecule and large molecule. In 2021, small molecule segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market due to increasing number of regulatory approval and rising research and development on novel small molecules due to their high penetration power.

On the basis of type, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into innovative active pharmaceutical ingredients and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients. In 2021, innovative active pharmaceutical ingredients segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market because of high cost of innovative APIs in comparison to generic APIs and rising FDA approval for the new molecular entities.

On the basis of type of manufacturer, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into captive API manufacturer and merchant API manufacturer. In 2021, captive API manufacturer segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market due to huge investment by major market players to generate high end manufacturing facilities and easy availability of raw materials.

On the basis of synthesis, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredients and biotech active pharmaceutical ingredients. In 2021, synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredients segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market because of easy protocol for the synthesis of molecules, less stringent regulatory guidelines and in the coming years, many synthetic molecules goes off patent.

On the basis of chemical synthesis, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into acetaminophen, artemisinin, saxagliptin, sodium chloride, ibuprofen losartan potassium, enoxaparin sodium, rufinamide, naproxen, tamoxifen and others. In 2021, saxagliptin segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market due to high cost of the API and rising diabetes cases worldwide.

On the basis of type of drug, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. In 2021, prescription drugs segment is dominating the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market because of high cost of the drugs which will increase the APIs and manufacturing cost of the APIs.

On the basis of usage, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into clinical and research. In 2021, clinical segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market because of rising number of diseases which required continuous supply of APIs and raw material.

On the basis of potency, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into low-to-moderate potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and potent-to-highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient. In 2021, low-to-moderate potency active pharmaceutical ingredients segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market because of their less toxicity and less hazard nature.

On the basis of therapeutic application, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into cardiology, CNS & neurology, oncology, orthopedic, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, nephrology, ophthalmology and other therapeutic application. In 2021, cardiology segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market because of rising number of cardiac diseases such as heart attack, embolism and others.

Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Country Level Analysis

The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is analyzed and market size information is provided on the basis of the country, molecule, type, type of manufacturer, synthesis, chemical synthesis, type of drug, usage, potency and therapeutic application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Middle East and Africa active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market report are the Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredients segment .in Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because increase of easy product and easy availability of raw materials. Saudi Arabia is leading the growth due to increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders.

