Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Market 2021 Business Scenario – Kamstrup AS, Holley Technology, ADD Group, Hexing Electric Co. Ltd, Sensus (Xylem Inc.)

Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful information for commercial enterprise strategists It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The smart meters market had approximately 4.61 million units shipped across the Middle East & Africa in 2020, and the number is estimated to reach 8.62 million units by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.4% during the period, 2021-2026.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591900/middle-east-africa-smart-meters-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=74

Top Companies in the Global Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Market are LANDIS+GYR Group AG, Iskraemeco, d.d., Electromed (Termikel Group), Kamstrup AS, Holley Technology, ADD Group, Hexing Electric Co. Ltd, Sensus (Xylem Inc.), Diehl Metering FZE, Sagemcom SAS and Other

Industry News and Updates:

-Feb 2020- Diehl Metering voiced its vision and demoed key smart solutions at the 5th Annual Water & Energy Congress Week, an important rendezvous for the Middle Eastern market. Held 10-12 February 2020 at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Sharjah, UAE, the exhibition attracted around 250 participants representing the country’s business leaders and decision-makers.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Sector to Hold Significant Share

– The commercial infrastructure in smart metering includes hospitals, offices, schools, retailers, and restaurants, among others. The real benefit for the commercial users is that they can keep a closer eye on the volume used, therefore, lowering or streamlining the amount spent on a daily basis. Additionally, features, like real-time monitoring with analysis can offer the small business in the region with the ability to address any wastage.

– The water shortage in schools in South Africa has led to the high adoption of smart water meters. In December 2017, in South Africa, schools faced a massive water shortage, which, in turn, compelled organizations to integrate smart water meters, to monitor and reduce the unnecessary consumption of water.

– The growing infrastructure development in the region is further expected to drive the market for smart meters and attract market vendors to target a wide range of commercial customers. For instance, Steamaco rolled out 20,000 meters in West Africa, from containerized solar mini-grids in Mali to dense shopping markets in northern Nigeria.

– In August 2020, The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, attributed inaccurate billing of consumers to poor installation of prepaid meters in Nigeria. The Commission, which identified inadequate training of installers as an additional factor, has formed new guidelines for the certification of Energy Meter Installers in the nation.

– In July 2019, thousands of energy-intensive commercial units in Tehran, Iran, got equipped with smart electricity meters in the 2nd phase of the National Smart Metering Program. Further, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Electricity, Iran, installed 41,000 new metering units across Erbil’s capital, in three months, from August 2019 to October 2019, as a part of energy-efficiency efforts. The Ministry stated that it was the only way to control the consumption of electricity.

Supportive Government Initiatives and Regulations Driving the Market

– The countries in the region carry multiple government activities to support the installation of smart meters in the residential sector. For instance, the plan for large-scale smart metering implementation, supporting Saudi Electric Companys (SEC) goal for improving energy efficiency, has been set in motion. With the growing number of metering points, especially in the residential sector, Saudi Arabia aims to install around 12 million smart meters across the Kingdom by 2025.

– Supportive government initiatives and regulations are vital factors to be considered in the rollout of smart meters in many markets. Increasing government support by the government in various nations, coupled with significant investments, is expected to boost the rollout of smart meters across the region.

– For example, in line with the current strategy for the oil and gas sector in the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) formalized its cooperation with the special purpose company (SPC) on the licensing of oil and gas activities. This eliminates the need to establish a presence onshore with the Department of Economic Development.

– The Government of Egypt is in talks with Huawei to discuss Egypts future plans to transition to a smart electricity grid. The government is also in discussion with Sweden to exchange knowledge and expertise on smart grids. This will attract market vendors to make significant investments in the region.

– South Africa’s Smart Grid Vision 2030 aims to transform the electricity landscape in the region. It will upgrade the aging electricity infrastructure by installation of smart meters and integration of power grid, telecom systems and information infrastructure. This would lead to popularity of smart grid data analytics solutions.

– In markets where there is no smart meter rollout or supportive legislation, utilities are still prepared to install smart meters in areas of their distribution networks, where losses are high. Further, low electricity prices make it unattractive for major utilities to deploy smart meters; yet to prevent simple theft, the players are preparing themselves to install meters in households that are assessed as having the highest rates of electricity loss.

– Further the Government policies to encourage infrastructural dvelopment plays a key role in increasing the demand of smart meters in both commercial and residential space.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591900/middle-east-africa-smart-meters-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=74

Highlights of the Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Market Report: :

Detailed overview of Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Market

Market Changing Middle East & Africa Smart Meters market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Middle East & Africa Smart Meters market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, Middle East & Africa Smart Meters Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Middle East & Africa Smart Meters industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082591900?mode=su?Mode=74

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com