Middle-East & Africa Pet Care Market | Market Analysis & Forecast By Pet Food, Pet Healthcare, Pet Accessories, And Pet Grooming.

The report entitled “Middle-East & Africa Pet Care Market, By Value, By Segment (Pet Food, Pet Healthcare, Pet Accessories, Pet Grooming), By Countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Etc.), By Pet Food Type ( Dry Food, Wet & Canned food, Snacks & Treats, Others), By Pet Type ( Dog Food, Cat Food, Fish Food, etc.), By Ingredients ( Animal-Based, Plant-Based, Cereal Based, etc.), By Sales Channel (Specialized, Hypermarket, Online, Others), (Trends & forecast), Outlook, 2025” gives a comprehensive analysis of the pet care market of the Middle East and Africa. Pet owner’s increased spending capacity towards pet by facilitating them with quality products have been viewed as major driver in the region. Few developments have been observed in the region’s pet care segment that can be viewed as pet consideration specialist organizations offering avian administrations protecting flying creatures from sickness, injury, and stress. Along with this the organization also takes care of bird grooming facilities such as keeping feathers dry and clean, trim beaks and nails, and help with awkward shedding. Groomers are also collaborating with retail locations are likewise proposing water basins, showers, and trimmers for new winged creature proprietors and offer a frequent flyer program for prepping administrations.

Middle East & African pet care industry continues to see an increment in pet adoption rates. Comparing the revenue generation of both the regions’ pet care market Middle East is dominating whereas Africa has observed the fastest growth rate. It is expected that the revenue generated from both the regions combine is forecasted to generate the revenue of approaching USD 7 Billion till 2025. The pet owners nowadays keep looking for expensive clinical medicines, better quality pet services that include pet accessories, grooming, and healthcare. These are categorized into the premium segment of the market. Out of these services, pet healthcare generates the highest revenue share.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into dog, cat, fish, and birds. Dog foods hold the largest portion that is then followed by cat food products both of them generate more than 70% of revenue share in the Middle East as well as in the African region. E-commerce is changing the way of shopping the pet owners used to do.

Major companies in the market

The leading market players of the Middle East pet care market are Nestle Sa, Mars Incorporated, Nestle SA, Mars Incorporated, Colgate-Palmolive, J M Smucker, Blue-Buffalo, Champion Pet Foods, United Pet Group Inc, PLB Internationa, Scott Pet, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Laroy Group, Deuerer GmbH, Heristo AG, Well Pet, Proveedora La Perla S.A. de C.V., NicoluzziRacoes, Raw Gold, Promeal Ltd., Heritage Foods Kenya Ltd., Lider Pet Food, De Haan Pet Food

Considered for the report:

• Geography: the Middle East and Africa

• Base year: 2019

• Estimated year: 2020

• Forecasted year: 2025

The objective of the study:

• To present a global, Middle East and Africa outlook on pet care market and industry

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global pet care in terms of value

• To analyze and forecast the market size of the Middle East and Africa pet care in terms of value

• To define and forecast the Middle East and Africa pet care market in terms of the segment (pet food, pet grooming, pet accessories, and pet healthcare).

• To analyze and forecast the pet care market of the Middle East and African based on countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of the Middle East and Africa

• To further define, classify, and forecast these countries based on segments (pet food, pet healthcare, pet accessories, and pet grooming).

• To provide analysis of the leading players in the middle east and African pet care market

Scope of the report:

• Global pet care market outlook

• Global pet food market outlook

• Global pet accessories market outlook

• Global pet grooming market outlook

• Global pet healthcare market outlook

• Middle East and African pet care market outlook

• Middle East and African pet food market outlook

• Middle East and African pet healthcare market outlook

• Middle East and African pet accessories market outlook

• Middle East and African pet grooming market outlook

• UAE pet care market outlook

• Saudi Arabia pet care market outlook

• South Africa pet care market outlook

• Rest of African pet care market outlook

• Rest of Middle East pet care market outlook

• Trade dynamics

• Trends, drivers & challenges

• Company profiles

• Porter’s five forces

Intended audience: –

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to the pet industry, government bodies, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies.

Keywords: Pet food, Middle East, Global, Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology

3 Regional Analysis

4 Global Pet Population Analysis

4.1 By Country (Dog/ Cat/ Bird/ Fish)

5 Global Pet Care Market Outlook

5.1 Market Size By Value By Segment

5.2 Market Share

5.2.1 By Company

5.2.2 By Region

5.2.3 By Country

5.2.4 By Sales Channel

5.3 Global Pet Food Market Outlook

5.3.1 Market Size By Region

5.3.2 Market Share

5.3.2.1 By Country

5.3.2.2 By Pet Type

5.3.2.3 By Food Type

5.3.2.4 By Ingredients

5.4 Global Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

5.4.1 Market Size By Region

5.4.2 Market Share By Country

5.5 Global Pet Accessories Market Outlook

5.5.1 Market Size By Region

5.5.2 Market Share By Country

5.6 Global Pet Grooming Market Outlook

5.6.1 Market Size By Region

5.6.2 Market Share By Country

6 Middle East Pet Care Market Outlook

6.1 Market Size By Value

6.2 Market Share

6.2.1 By Country

6.2.2 By Sales Channel

6.3 Middle East Pet Food Market Outlook

6.3.1 Market Size

6.3.2 Market Share

6.3.2.1 By Food Type

6.3.2.2 By Ingredients

6.3.2.3 By Pet Type

6.4 Middle East Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

6.5 Middle East Pet Accessories Market Outlook

6.6 Middle East Pet Grooming Market Outlook

7 UAE Pet Care Market Outlook

7.1 UAE Pet Food Market Outlook

7.1.1 Market Size By Value

7.1.2 Market Share

7.1.2.1 By Pet Type

7.1.2.2 By Food Type

7.2 UAE Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

8 Saudi Arabia Pet Care Market Outlook

8.1 Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Outlook

8.1.1 Market Size By Value

8.1.2 Market Share

8.1.2.1 By Pet Type

8.1.2.2 By Food Type

8.2 Saudi Arabia Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

9 Rest Of Middle East Pet Care Market Outlook

9.1 Rest Of Middle East Pet Food Market Outlook

9.1.1 Market Size By Value

9.1.2 Market Share

9.1.2.1 By Pet Type

9.1.2.2 By Food Type

9.2 Rest Of Middle East Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

10 Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

10.1 Market Size By Value

10.2 Market Share

10.2.1 By Country

10.2.2 By Sales Channel

10.3 Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

10.3.1 Market Size

10.3.2 Market Share

10.3.2.1 By Food Type

10.3.2.2 By Ingredients

10.3.2.3 By Pet Type

10.4 Africa Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

10.5 Africa Pet Accessories Market Outlook

10.6 Africa Pet Grooming Market Outlook

11 South Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

11.1 South Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

11.1.1 Market Size By Value

11.1.2 Market Share

11.1.2.1 By Pet Type

11.1.2.2 By Food Type

11.2 South Africa Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

12 Rest Of Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

12.1 Rest Of Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

12.1.1 Market Size By Value

12.1.2 Market Share

12.1.2.1 By Pet Type

12.1.2.2 By Food Type

12.2 Rest Of Africa Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

13 Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14 Market Dynamics

14.1 Key Drivers

14.2 Key Challenges

15 Market Trends & Developments

15.1 Frequent feeding of Treats

15.2 Personalization as the need of time

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Porters Five forced

16.2 Company Profiles

16.2.1 Nestle SA

16.2.2 Mars Incorporated

16.2.3 Colgate-Palmolive

16.2.4 Blue-Buffalo

16.2.5 Champion Pet Foods

16.2.6 United Pet Group Inc

16.2.7 PLB International

16.2.8 Unicharm Corporation

16.2.9 Well Pet

16.2.10 Raw Gold

16.2.11 Promeal Ltd.

16.2.12 Heritage Foods Kenya Ltd.

17 Strategic Recommendation

18 Disclaimer

