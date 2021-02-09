Middle East & Africa Low Calorie Sweeteners Market Emerging Trends and Demands 2021 to 2025 | Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Canderel, PureCircle, Afriplex

The Middle East & Africa Low Calorie Sweeteners Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Middle East and Africa Low Calorie Sweeteners Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Middle East & Africa Low Calorie Sweeteners Market: Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Canderel, PureCircle, Afriplex and others.

Key Market Trends

– An increasing demand for low-calorie sweeteners from food and beverage manufacturers has witnessed a significant growth in the last few years, owing to the rising concern over obesity and diabetes, across the region.

– Furthermore, products such as stevia has a less penetration rate in the Middle East as compared to the developed countries however, such products is expected to witness healthy growth over the coming years. On the other hand, major players operating in the industry are seeking to invest heavily and diversify their existing product portfolio in the region that will enable them to incorporate stevia into traditionally consumed products. In addition to the above mentioned facts, the proposed sugary beverage tax in countries such as that of Saudi Arabia and UAE might act as a propeller for the industry to move forward.

Government Taxes Curbing down the Consumption of Excess Sugar

Different legislation and government programs in order to combat lifestyle diseases are driving the demand for reduced sugar content products in the middle eastern region. The demand for healthier option in the middle east is strongly driven by healthy eating traits among the consumers. Stevia, the “natural, healthy” alternative to sugar, has been approved for use in South Africa with the recent promulgation (10 September 2012) of new sweetener regulations. Furthermore, sugar substitutes is widely used in a variety of food products, such as confectionery, dairy, baked foods, beverages, and dietary supplements, as it can be easily incorporated and imparts sweetness to the products, with low-calorie.

On the other hand, the Saudi Arabia Health Food Strategy, that was introduced in 2018, has witnessed the arrival of both private and public companies to promote healthy lifestyle, that will enable the government to combat obesity and complications such as diabetes.

Growing Preference for Stevia in South Africa

The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of low-calorie consumable products is a major catalyst for the growth of the stevia market in South Africa. As Stevia is a natural and healthy alternative to sugar, it was approved for the use in South Africa in 2012. Therefore, stevia is expected to emerge as one of the most popular natural sweeteners among the consumers, who look for healthier alternatives. This factor bring in opportunities for the manufactures of stevia in the country.

Keeping the above development in consideration, the South African companies have started expanding their production lines and have also been investing in the manufacturing and plantation of the same. For instance, in November 2016, Paarl-based Afriplex, one of the established beneficiators of indigenous plants in South Africa announced it that is was embarking on a project to locally cultivate and process stevia (Stevia rebaudiana). These developments are expected to lead to a successful execution of these types of projects, which could position South Africa to develop the agricultural know-how and the technological capacity to execute full-scale commercialization of stevia.

