Middle East & Africa Gastrointestinal Drugs Market To Rise at a 3.3% CAGR from 2020 to 2027: Know More Why | Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East & Africa Gastrointestinal Drugs Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa Gastrointestinal Drugs market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Middle East & Africa gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to reach US$ 2,573.94 million by 2027 from US$ 2,000.27 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019–2027.

Gastrointestinal drugs include promotility drugs, antimotility drugs, and drugs for acid-related disorders. The generally used gastrointestinal drugs as a group are considered safe. Gastrointestinal (GI) disease affects the stomach, pancreas, rectum and large intestine, esophagus, small intestine, gallbladder, and liver. The main symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders are indigestion, heartburn, constipation bloating, and so on.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Celltrion Healthcare Co.,Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

