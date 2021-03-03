Middle East & Africa Fluoroscopy Market Clinical Development, Demand and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Middle East & Africa Fluoroscopy Market in its latest report titled, “Middle East & Africa Fluoroscopy Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Middle-East & Africa Fluoroscopy Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Middle East & Africa Fluoroscopy Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152977/middle-east-africa-fluoroscopy-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Middle East & Africa Fluoroscopy Market: GE Healthcare (GE Company), Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips NV, Hitachi Medical Systems, Shimadzu Medical, Hologic Inc and Varex Imaging Corporation.

Overview:

The major factors driving the growth of the market in the Middle-East & Africa are due to rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing use of fluoroscopy in pain management.

Furthermore, in Sub-Saharan Africa, by 2030, chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and kidney failure will become the major killers and chronic diseases will account for 42% of all deaths in the region, up from 25% in 2014, as per World Health Organization (WHO).

Thus, owing to the above factors the market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. However, the side effects associated with radiation are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Cardiovascular Segment is Expected to Hold Major Market Share under Application over the Forecast Period

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the Middle-East & Africa is a major factor driving the growth of the market. South Africa has one of the highest levels of overweight and obesity in the world which is a contributing factor for the disease.

The burden of cardiovascular disease is increasing rapidly in Africa, and it is now a public health problem throughout the African Region. Some of the major cardiovascular diseases are hypertension, stroke, cardiomyopathies, and coronary heart disease as per WHO.

According to an article published in 2016, in South Africa, there are around 210 people die from heart disease every day. This is due to a lack of awareness around cardiovascular disease. In fact, after HIV/Aids, heart disease and stroke are the second biggest killers in South Africa. Non-communicable diseases (lifestyle-related conditions), including heart disease, are estimated to account for 43% of the deaths of adults in the country. In addition, as per Statistics South Africa, in 2018 approximately 4.38 million South Africans suffered from hypertension, making it the most prevalent chronic health condition in the country.

According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa, every hour in South Africa five people have heart attacks, 10 people have strokes and of those events, 10 people will actually die from it.

Thus, the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the market in the near future.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152977/middle-east-africa-fluoroscopy-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

This Middle East & Africa Fluoroscopy Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202152977?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com