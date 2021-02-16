Middle East & Africa Fermented Ingredient Market Emerging Trends and Global Demands 2021 to 2025 | BASF SE, Lonza Group, Duhler Group, Lessafre, and Evonik Industries AG.

The Middle East & Africa Fermented Ingredient Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Middle East and African fermented ingredient market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Middle East & Africa Fermented Ingredient Market: BASF SE, Lonza Group, Duhler Group, Lessafre, and Evonik Industries AG. and others.

Key Market Trends

– In the food and beverage industries, the country has witnessed a rising demand for beverage brands that move beyond traditional products such as yoghurt and fermented culture drinks and branch into new categories such as tea bags and flavoured water due to the consumer interest in the novel and new products.

– Increased demand for fortified food products such as fortification of fermented cereal food products with Pseudocereal and Legume-Based ingredient has boosted the demand for fermented ingredients in the region. For instance, sorghum and fava bean, both readily available in many developing countries of Africa, are combined as fermented ingredients to increase the potential protein availability of the end-product.

Increased Demand for Amino Acids

The growing popularity of amino acids, especially the BCAA formulation and amino acid supplements, is anticipated to boost the market growth for fermented amino acids. As most of the animal feed industry in the region utilize the traditional cereal crops, such as maize, soya oilcake, wheat bran, and so on, therefore, the country has huge potential for fermented amino acid manufacturers of lysine, tryptophan, threonine, and methionine.

The major established players of the market in the region are also focusing on product launches and developments to introduce new technologies or developing further on the existing product portfolio. For instance, Evonik at AGRENA launched its latest animal nutrition innovations- Biolys and Ecobiol, for the Middle East and North Africa, where Biolys is an innovative lysine source obtained through the fermentation process in 2017.

Pharmaceutical is the Fastest Growing Segment

The pharmaceutical industry is facing high demand for amino acid infusions, as they have been found to increase the success rate of surgeries. This increasing demand can be attributed to the fact that the human body rejects the protein in the infusions (earlier used) and has been, thus, widely replaced by amino acid infusions.? A variety of amino acids are majorly being utilized for making intravenous nutrient solutions for pre- and post-operative care.

The nutrient solution mixtures account for a very small portion of the total volume of amino acids being produced and sold every year, however; the purity in terms of grade of amino acids employed is high, which makes it a value-added component, thus, propelling the market growth. The increasing utilization of amino acids in Branched Chain Amino Acid (BCAAs) formulas for people with liver dysfunction has given high scope for manufacturers for amino acid production, valine, leucine, and isoleucine in specific.

