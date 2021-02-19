Middle East & Africa Automated Material Handling Market 2021 Competitive Insights – FlexLink Systems Inc., Swisslog Middle East LLC, Famco, Dematic Corporation

The Middle East & Africa Automated Material Handling Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Middle East & Africa Automated Material Handling Market was valued at USD 1483.4 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1885.8 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Middle East & Africa Automated Material Handling market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including FlexLink Systems Inc., Swisslog Middle East LLC, Famco, Dematic Corporation, Stor-Mat Systems LLC, Interroll Group, amongst others.

Key Market Trends:

Retail Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– The retail sector is one of the most significant contributors to the demand for automated material handling (AMH) solutions in the Middle East & African region. Almost 25% of the revenue obtained for AMH in the region was sourced from this sector.

– The growth of the retail segment in the region was primarily governed by two factors, rapid growth in the e-commerce segment and increasing investments in tourism and hospitality services.

– As most of the Middle Eastern countries depend on the oil and gas sector, they are taking necessary steps to increase their non-oil revenue streams. This trend is evident in the case of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which are investing heavily in special economic zones for the manufacturing sector and tourism development.

South Africa to Hold Major Share

– Increasing FDI for the Middle East (due to increasing political conflicts in the European and American regions) is expected to drive the demand for automation in the region.

– Although Africa has surplus trade overseas, intra-African trade remains low. The adoption of more open policies and investments in infrastructure by the African countries is expected to build momentum for intra-African trade, strengthening the local distribution channels.

