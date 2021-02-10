Microtome Market projected to reach US$ 204.3 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2027 | Top Players Analysis-PHC Holdings, MEDITE Medical, Sakura Finetek, Leica Biosystems, Histo-Line, SLEE medical, Diapath S.p.A., Amos Scientific Pty, Boeckeler Instruments, SM Scientific Instruments etc.

The microtome market was valued at US$ 132.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 204.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Microtome is a device used for sample preparation in laboratories. The devices are used to slice biological specimens into evenly thin sections for a detailed microscopic examination. The microtome market is expected to witness huge growth during the forecast period on the back of the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of digital pathology. Moreover, growing focus on personalized medicine is further expected to foster the market growth in the coming years. However, the lack of adoption of microtome in low-income countries limits the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

PHC Holdings Corporation

MEDITE Medical GmbH

Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)

Histo-Line Laboratories

SLEE medical GmbH

Diapath S.p.A.

Amos Scientific Pty Ltd

Boeckeler Instruments, Inc.

SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd

Market Insights

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and its rising prevalence is increasing the number of histopathology tests. A tissue pathology examination is required for the diagnosis of a malignant tumor to predict the onset of cancer. As per the WHO, an estimated 9.6 million deaths were caused by cancer in 2018. Increasing incidences of cancer and growing awareness regarding early diagnostic procedures are anticipated to boost the adoption rate of microtomes during the forecast period. Analysis of biopsy tissues helps pathologists in determining cancer type, stage, and the degree of disease spread. Moreover, growing awareness programs undertaken by organizations such as National Cervical Cancer Coalition, World Health Organization (WHO), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for cancer screening is further driving the market growth. For instance, the National Health Service (NHS) offers cervical screening programs for all women between 25 and 64 years of age in the UK. Also, Cancer Council Australia has recommended mammography as screening tool for the early detection of breast cancer. The screening program-BreastScreen Australia-allows women aged 50-74 to get free mammograms in every two years. As per the BreastScreen Australia, over 1.8 million women aged 50-74 participated in the screening program in 2017-2018. Thus, the aforementioned factors have led to an increased adoption of histopathology and tissue sectioning instruments, in turn, propelling the market growth.

Microtome Industry research report is a meticulous investigation of the current scenario of the Microtome global and regional market, which covers several industry dynamics. The Microtome market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details with market risk, growing demand and raw materials. The thorough analysis in this report enables investors, CEOs, regional traders, suppliers, top vendors to understand the market in a better way and based on that knowledge make well-informed decisions.

