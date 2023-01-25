Wednesday, January 25, 2023
FTC Sues to Block Microsoft Activision Acquisition
Microsoft Shares Rise on Cloud Revenue Gains

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft (MSFT) reported earnings outcomes after the markets closed on Jan. 24, 2023, displaying a greater-than-expected enhance in cloud income.
  • The software program big additionally beat analysts forecasts on earnings per share (EPS) however narrowly missed income expectations.
  • Shares of Microsoft rose 4% in after-hours buying and selling following the earnings launch.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares are gaining in prolonged buying and selling after the software program big beat quarterly revenue estimates and income from its cloud unit rose greater than anticipated.

Microsoft reported fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32, exceeding analysts’ forecasts. Gross sales have been up 2% to $52.75 billion, in need of expectations and the slowest fee of development in any quarter since 2016.

Income at its Clever Cloud unit gained 18% to $21.5 billion, pushed larger by a 31% enhance for Azure and different cloud companies. Gross sales rose 10% at LinkedIn. Income sank 39% for each Home windows OEM and units.

10,000 Jobs Reduce

The report got here simply days after CEO Satya Nadella introduced 10,000 job cuts, telling workers the corporate wanted to “align our value construction with our income and the place we see buyer demand.” As with many different tech corporations not too long ago, Microsoft has confronted a slowdown in buyer spending following the growth in demand through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of Microsoft are up 4% in after-hours buying and selling. They ended the common session down 18% over the previous 12 months.

