Microsoft responds to smoking console videos!

The Xbox Series X, which was released on November 10, 2020, is already the subject of great excitement: in fact, videos were spread on Reddit and Twitter showing annoying smoke from the new generation console from Microsoft. The builder responded to his videos.

The reaction to the bad buzz

It was the picture of the day on Wednesday November 11th: smoke pours out of an Xbox Series X console. We could dream of a better advertisement for a console released the day before …

Same … pic.twitter.com/QcnWY9VQBF

November 11, 2020

Obviously, these images provoked the hilarity of Internet users, who carried them away in often very inspired tweets. However, experts quickly questioned the accuracy of the allegations made against the Microsoft console.

CANSADO de las FAKE NEWS.

Os dejo un video MIO explicando porque es Fake lo de la consola “Quemada” and como han logrado est efecto Incluso estando la consola “APAGADA” pic.twitter.com/LfXzIBSu6N

November 11, 2020

In fact, it seems that these fumes result from an extremely simple fingertip touch: simply blow the smoke of an electronic cigarette through the console air inlet, which is located on the bottom of the console. and it will go up through the ventilation holes at the top. All it takes is a snapshot or video to create a hum. Another argument that seems to corroborate the fact that these videos are fake: many journalists received the Xbox Series X a few weeks ago, and none have complained of similar issues.

Given the extent of the bad mood, Microsoft still wanted to respond to social networks:

We can’t believe we have to say this, but please don’t blow your electric cigarette smoke into your Xbox Series X.

The smoke from electronic cigarettes can cause consoles to malfunction. We hope the news was passed on by Microsoft …