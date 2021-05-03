Microsoft Dynamics Services Market Augmented Expansion To Be Registered By 2018 – 2026

Microsoft Dynamics Services Market – Snapshot

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Microsoft Dynamics Services Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”,The global Microsoft Dynamics Services market is expected to reach US$ 11,239.5Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2026. North America held a prominentshare of the Microsoft Dynamics Services market in 2016. Asia Pacific is projected to be at the forefront of global demand, and the market in the region is expected to expand at a significant CAGR among all regions.

Rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and need for increasing operational efficiency, visibility, and productivity are acting as major drivers for the Microsoft Dynamics services market. Increasing demand among enterprises for reduction in operational costs, increase in business agility, and enforcement of mobility is playing an important role in the expansion of the cloud-based solutions globally.

Cloud-basedsegment to expand rapidlyduring the forecast period

The Microsoft Dynamics services market can be segmented based ondeployment type, product type, service type, end-user, and geography. Based ondeployment type,the Microsoft Dynamics services market has been further segmented into on-premiseand cloud-based. The on-premise segment held a prominent shareof the market in 2016. However,various organizations are looking for cloud based solutions especially from small and medium businessesowing to the rise in the number of mobile devices, cloud-based and IoT applications. Furthermore, a shift in preference of enterprise application buyers from traditional systems toward the cloud-first approach is expected to further boost the Microsoft Dynamics services market. Less maintenance and low costs associated with cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics services solutions aredriving the segment globally.

Get More Press Release by TMR:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnifying-use-in-wearables-and-implantable-devices-to-monitor-health-parameters-of-patients-provides-valuable-growth-opportunities-for-chemical-sensors-market—tmr-301269944.html

North America is expected tohold a substantial share in overall market

Based on geography,the Microsoft Dynamics Servicesmarket has been divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a prominent share, and account formore than 40%of the global market in 2026, followed by Europe.

IT &Telecom segment to be a major revenue generating segment in 2026

Based onproduct type,the Microsoft Dynamics services market has been divided into ERP and CRM. The CRM segment is expected to expand at asignificant CAGR during the forecast period.Based on service type,the Microsoft Dynamics Services market has been divided into advisory/consulting services, implementation, upgradation and migration and maintenance and support services. In terms of end-user, the Microsoft Dynamics Servicesmarket has been divided into BFSI, manufacturing, retail, telecom & IT, government, utilities, healthcare, and others.