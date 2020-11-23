Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market is Slated to Witness Tremendous Growth in Coming Years | Leading Players – Nikon Instruments Inc.; NanoString Technologies, Inc.; 10x Genomics; CARTANA AB; Horizon Discovery Group plc

This persuasive Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market report makes to focus on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market have been taken into consideration here. The market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colors, designs, and prices, etc within which its products are to be offered to the consumers. Important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are analyzed and mentioned in the Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market business report.

Market Analysis: Global Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market

Global microscopy-based RNA imaging techniques market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing application areas of this technique.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microscopy-based RNA imaging techniques market are Nikon Instruments Inc.; NanoString Technologies, Inc.; 10x Genomics; CARTANA AB; Horizon Discovery Group plc; Illumina, Inc.; Seven Bridges Genomics; Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.; READCOOR, INC.; AAT Bioquest, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market

Microscopy-based RNA imaging techniques is technology belonging to spatial transcriptomics, wherein RNA is visualized through microscopes under specified conditions helping in enhancing the understanding of RNA in the human body which can subsequently help in better research studies and development of various healthcare products.

Segmentation: Global Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market

Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market : By Technology

Single Molecule RNA Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (smFISH)

Padlock Probes/Rolling Circle Amplification

Branched DNA Probes

Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market : By End-Use

Translation Research

Academic Customers

Diagnostic Customers

Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Seven Bridges Genomics announced that they had expanded their service offerings and capabilities by introducing spatial transcriptomics on their platform. This availability is designed to meet the growing demand of single-cell analysis and identification and the benefits offered by spatial transcriptomics over genomics

In March 2016, Horizon Discovery Group plc announced the launch of “HDx FFPE RNA Fusion Reference Standards”, standardizations designed to optimize and validate the various RNA-based techniques such as RNA-sequencing, endpoint RT-PCT or RT-qPCR assays

Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market Drivers

Establishment of various market players dealing in these technologies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of spatial techniques for cancer research and diagnosis also propels the market growth

Increasing applicable benefits of transcriptomic techniques for single-cell researches over conventional techniques drives the market growth

Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market Restraints

Lack of preference in adoption of these technologies; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Established devices and techniques in various applications for conventional genomic and transcriptomics techniques; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

