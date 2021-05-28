Microscope Software Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2021, Forecasts to 2027

Global Microscope Software Market is valued approximately USD 553 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.53 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Microscope software combines the features if digital camera and accessories into a fully integrated solution.

The product allows consumers to record and capture, process and analyze images in multiple dimensions and over various time frames. The integral role of imaging played by this Microscope software in Life Science research creates a demanding microscope software market driving the market growth. As in October 2020, Leica Microsystems joined forces with Institute for Quantitative health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University for the development of MSU Leica Microsystems Center of Excellence. The center aims to drive discoveries and insights from scientific research performed using state of art imaging systems. Further, growing demand for nanotechnology owing to its capability to control aspects of the camera functionality directly from the computer. Thus, increasing investments in nanotechnology augments tremendous market growth. Moreover, expansion of microscopic applications in educational institutes such as classroom explorations, coin analysis, micro-soldering, stamp analysis, garden parasite identification and more propels lucrative market growth opportunity.

Additionally, rising biological imaging data volume leads to high demand for software adoption in microscope systems supporting the market growth. These drivers coupled with strategic investments and moves made by market players boost the market growth. As in 2017, Carl Zeiss AG partnered with VIB Bioimaging Core Company for the development of software titled as Point Imaging Microscopy through Photobleaching” through a super resolution image processing technology. However, high costs of Microscope systems and software subscriptions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing technology advancements in microscope software automation presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Microscope Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well-established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing investments in research Institutes would create lucrative growth prospects for the Microscope Software market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Oxford Instruments plc

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Scientific Volume Imaging B.V.

Arivis AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Microscope:

Optical

Electron

Raman

By Category:

Integrated

Standalone

By Application:

Semiconductor

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Medical Device

Implant

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

