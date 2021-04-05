Microprinting Market is anticipated to worth USD 668 million by 2025 | At a CAGR of 4.8%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Microprinting market is anticipated to worth USD 668 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025. The Global Microprinting Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to rising demand for microprinting in Currency and stamps sector to avoid any misuse and fraud. The demand for Microprinting for its development and introduction of innovative products, coupled with its cost-effective, has improved its uses in various industries will boost the Microprinting market in the upcoming year.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the growing use of Microprinting in the healthcare industry for biomaterials and biosensing applications. Furthermore, the rising demand for microprinting in the packaging industry to stop duplicity and fraudulent will accelerate the growth of the Microprinting market. Additionally, increasing demand for microprinting in, education, and corporate applications, postage stamps, employee ID cards, event badges, and membership ID cards will contribute to Microprinting market growth during the forecast period.

Microprinting Ink Type analysis

On the basis of Ink type, the Microprinting market has been segmented into micro-embossing, special inks, magnetic inks, UV invisible inks, infrared ink marking and others. Magnetic inks dominate the global Microprinting owing to growing its uses as Counterfeit detector in the banking sector, private companies, government agencies, financial institutions and other organizations. Moreover, growing use of Magnetic ink for its ability to prevent check fraud through which documents printed with this type of ink are difficult to forge, providing increased security will drive the magnetic inks market. Micro- embossing market will influence by rising adoption of micro-embossing in packaging industry which are creating interesting patterns to make the carton look more sophisticated.

Microprinting Substrate Type analysis

On the basis of Substrate Type, the global Microprinting market has been segmented into Plastic, Paper, and Metal. Paper will lead the market due to high usage of microprinting technology in paper-based banknotes, check slips, and postage stamps. Moreover, banknotes are made of paper, and almost all papers are made from cotton fibers to increase the strength and durability which will trigger the paper substrate market. Plastic substrate market will boost by its usage in banknotes for its longevity and allow the inclusion of a small transparent window as a security feature that is difficult to reproduce using common counterfeiting techniques.

Microprinting Application analysis

On the basis of Application type, the Microprinting market has been segmented into Banking & Finance, Government, Packaging, Healthcare, Education, and Corporate. Banking & Finance will lead the market owing to the growing demand for anti-counterfeit of banknotes and checkbooks. The microprinting technology is used in banking as an anti-counterfeiting feature due to their difficulty in being reproduced. Government segment will trigger by application of microprinting for providing license and employee identity card. Packaging segment will influence by uses of microprinting which can apply crypto code from the fraud of products.

Regional analysis of Microprinting market

On the basis of region, the Microprinting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Microprinting market over the forecast period owing to demand of microprinting coupled with the presence of a large number of banking and finance organizations, government agencies, and corporate companies in this region. North America market will glow by huge demand in the banking & finance sector and packaging sector to stop increasing incidences of fraudulent activities and introduction of fake currency.

Global Microprinting Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Xerox Corporation , Videojet Technologies, Inc., Matica Technologies AG , Brady Corporation , Zebra Technologies Corporation , HP Inc. , Ricoh Company Ltd. , Canon Finetech Nisca Inc. , Source Technologies , SAFEChecks , Xeikon , Domino Printing Sciences PLC , Control Print Ltd. , Data Carte Concepts, Evolis, Micro Format, Inc. , Spectrum Positive , Printegra , Trustcopy , and William Frick & Company are the key players for manufacturing of Microprinting.

