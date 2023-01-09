Micron 9400 High-Performance Enterprise SSD And Biwin Public Offering

Server racks in pc server room knowledge middle, 3d rendering. Pc digital drawing. getty

This primary weblog of 2023 will have a look at new high-performance enterprise and cloud storage NVMe SSD from Micron for database, AI and multi-tenant environments. It would additionally discuss Chinese language flash and reminiscence maker Biwin’s latest public providing.

Micron launched its 9400 176-layer 3D TLC NAND PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. The product provides as much as 30TB of capability with as much as 77% higher IOPS/watt than prior technology merchandise and better combined learn/write efficiency than a aggressive product. This product serves within the high-performance cloud and enterprise market section as proven within the picture beneath.

Micron 9400 excessive efficiency for cloud and enterprise functions Micron Product Briefing

This U.3 SSD reads and writes at 7 GB/s with as much as 1.6M IOPS random studying and is optimized for read-intensive or mixed-use functions as proven beneath. The product additionally helps sanitization and crypto-erase, comes with a 5 yr guarantee with a 2M hours MTTF.

Micron 9400 SSD product highlights Micron Briefing

The corporate says this SSD has 23% greater efficiency and 32% higher responsiveness working RocksDB and with an NVIDIA Magnum IO GDS it helps 25% greater busy system efficiency for AI functions. In noisy, multi-tenant surroundings it affords 2.3X higher throughput with 62% higher response time than different merchandise.

The 9400 excessive efficiency Micron NVMe SSDs complement their 7000 sequence mainstream NVMe SSDs and their 5000 sequence mainstream SATA SSDs.

Chinese language (Shenzen) NAND flash and DRAM product startup Biwin Storage Know-how Firm Restricted raised $86.3M US in a public providing on December 30, 2022. ﻿Traders in Biwin included China Built-in Circuit Trade Funding Fund, Oriental Fortune Capital, TEDA Enterprise Capital, CAS Funding Administration, China Web Funding Fund and others.

Biwin makes SSDs and compact flash playing cards in addition to some DRAM merchandise. It produces embedded reminiscence, shopper storage in addition to industrial storage merchandise. Its plant make use of greater than 200 engineers in Shenzhen, Chengdu and Hangzhou and it has 156 home and abroad patents.

