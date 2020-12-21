Micromobility Market is Expected to Boom in Coming Years

Taking out a car for short distances doesn’t make sense anymore, since air pollution is wreaking havoc on people. As most cars on the roads are still powered by diesel or gasoline (known as petrol in Commonwealth countries), people are shifting to lighter vehicles, such as scooters and motorcycles, since they release lower amounts of greenhouse gases. Going a step forward, many have started shunning personal vehicles altogether in favor of shared mobility. The concept of shared mobility, when applied to two-wheelers, is known as micromobility, which also includes kick scooter sharing services, apart from scooter sharing and bike (bicycle) sharing services.

P&S Intelligence claims that due to the various advantages of these services, the micromobility market will grow rapidly from $3.0 billion in 2018 to $9.8 billion by 2025, at a robust 19.9% CAGR during 2019–2025. The biggest reason the concept is gaining popularity is its cost-effectiveness. Since deploying bikes, scooters, and kick scooters for shared mobility services is way cheaper than purchasing or hiring cars, micromobility service providers need not charge hefty rates for the rides.

APAC is the most significant region for the micromobility market, as its vast middle-class population wants nothing more than a cost-effective commute. Moreover, India, China, and other regional countries are highly polluted, which is why the idea of shared mobility, particularly e-mobility, is being strongly promoted by governments and private companies. Many well-established companies, such as Ofo, Mobike, and Hellobike, which enjoy strong customer trust, are operational in the region, thereby leading to a high acceptance of the concept.

Hence, with air pollution levels increasing around the world, more people would embrace the concept of e-mobility, while their price-sensitive nature will push them toward micromobility.