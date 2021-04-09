Microlearning Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers- Mindtree Limited, IBM Corporation, SwissVBS, Axonify Inc, Bigtincan, Saba Software

The Microlearning Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Microlearning market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Microlearning market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The microlearning market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period (2020- 2025).

Top Companies in the Microlearning Market: Mindtree Limited, IBM Corporation, SwissVBS, Axonify Inc, Bigtincan, Saba Software, iSpring Solutions Inc., Epignosis, Qstream, Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., and others.

Market Overview:

– The increasing adoption and availability of cloud have been a significant driver for the market, as it provides the platform and infrastructure to address the scalability limitation of on-premise microlearning experiences.? Further, microlearning has witnessed an increasing implementation in existing applications and platforms, including gamification for customer engagement, and value creation.

– Also, the growing demand of millennials for high flexibility and variation of jobs has resulted in half of the workforce consisting of freelancers changing positions frequently and combining different projects at different organizations instead of doing routine long-hours jobs. Therefore, these freelancers are becoming a target audience for microlearning solution providers.

– For instance, nowadays, organizations recruitment pages on the website offer information about open positions and, at the same time, provide a dashboard of online courses preparing the candidate for the task. According to the International Training Centre, Today, all UN agencies use two-hour online sessions divided into 5 to 10-minute pieces to be completed by applicants within a one-week deadline at their own pace.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– May 2020 : Qstream, a microlearning software leader for engaging sales teams in mobile sales learning programs was recognized among the 2020 Top Training Company for the sales training sector of the learning and development market.

– January 2020 : Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., announced that it acquired Cluster, a French technology company that developed an AI-powered skills engine and extensive skills ontology, used by leading global brands, including Carrefour and SNCF.

Key Market Trends

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The North America eLearning market accounts for nearly 40% of the industry share. It is increasing due to the fast-technological adoption by numerous organizations to provide adequate training to its employees. The growth of e-learning will provide immense opportunity to microlearning providers in the region.

– The organizations in the region are attracted by gamification’s ability to raise engagement and loyalty, measured in time, on-site, repeat visits, and viral distribution by an average of 30%. Apart from participation, gamification’s revenue effects are also impressive. American multinational software company, Autodesk, raised its trial usage by 40% and conversion rates by 15% while Extraco Bank raised its customer acquisitions by 700%.

– Another influencing factor is the increased penetration of digital devices. According to GSMA, the number of smartphone subscribers in North America is expected to reach 328 million by 2025. Moreover, by 2025, the region may witness an increase in the penetration rates of mobile subscribers (86%) and the internet (80%), the second-highest in the world. Increased device penetration will have a positive impact on the virtual reality market in the region.

– According to a report from IBM, 75% of Gen Zers prefer to use a smartphone as compared to other mobile devices. So, a mobile-focused training strategy in microlearning will grow in the future to interest them in learning. Changing economic, social, and behavioral aspects such as these leading to acceptance of technology at an exponential rate will only boost the market growth of microlearning in the region, making them sustainable solutions.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Microlearning Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

About Us: