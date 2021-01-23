Microgrid Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2026

Microgrid Market is expected to show a healthy CAGR of in the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Microgrid report studies company profiles with respect to company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments. While generating this market research report, customer satisfaction is kept on the utmost priority. Comprehensive data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this report coincide with precision and correctness. By maintaining quality and transparency strictly, research studies are carried out which offers an outstanding market research report for your niche. All this data and statistics covered in Microgrid report lead to an actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better mapping business strategies. key players such as Chevron Corporation, Cummins Inc., Green Energy Corp., Power Analytics Corporation, S&C Electric Company, Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Caterpillar Inc., Exelon Corporation, Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and among others.

Prominent Market Players: Microgrid Market ABB Ltd. dominated the microgrid market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., and Eaton Corporation Plc. Other

“Product definition” The increased demand of automated grid systems, reduction in carbon footprint, advancement in microgrid connectivity by integration of IOT, and benefits of low cost and clean energy storage is the prominent factors driving the growth of this market.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Drivers: Global Microgrid Market

Key Points: Global Microgrid Market

In 2017, the global microgrid market is dominated by ABB with market share of 21.4%, followed by General Electric Company 14.8%, Siemens AG 10.1%, Honeywell International Inc. 8.2%, Eaton Corporation PLC 6.1% and others 39.4%.

The DC microgrid segment is dominating the global microgrid market.

Hybrid segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 25.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Global Microgrid Market: Segment Analysis

Global Microgrid Market By Grid Type (AC Microgrid, DC Microgrid, and Hybrid), By Connectivity (grid connected and remote/island), BY Offering (Hardware, Software, And Services), By Vertical (Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Industrial, Military, and Electric Utility), By Power Source (Natural Gas, Combined Heat and Power, Diesel, Solar, Fuel Cells, And Others),and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Microgrid Market

Microgrid Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Microgrid Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Microgrid Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Microgrid Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Microgrid Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Microgrid

Global Microgrid Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

