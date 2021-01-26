Microgrid Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Toshiba Corporation and General Electric Company

The Microgrid Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The global microgrid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% over the period of 2020-2025. Factors such as increasing demand for reliable and continuous power supply worldwide, to reduce the over-dependence on power grids and preventing power blackouts during natural calamities, microgrids are being installed in greater numbers, which is driving the market. Moreover, renewable power is increasingly being used to provide electricity to remote locations, by connecting to remote power systems microgrid, which is economically efficient in comparison to large power plants. However, the reluctance shown by several industries that still prefer conventional electricity over microgrids owing to a better return on investment is restraining the market growth.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Microgrid Market: ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Toshiba Corporation and General Electric Company, among others.

Key Market Trends

– The commercial and industrial facilities are more sensitive to power outages than other sectors, and a short period of an outage can lead to substantial losses. C&I sector is increasingly moving toward locally built independent power sources that can be distributed by microgrid network.

– Rising electrification projects in Asia-Pacific and Africa, such as Western Africa Regional Off-grid Electrification Project and other remote locations, presents an opportunity for the microgrid market players.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region and presents the largest opportunity for the microgrid market during the forecast period, attributed to increasing investments made by both national as well as international companies.

Commercial and Industrial Sector to Dominate the Market

– In many developing countries, the power sector suffers untimely power outages, owing to the insufficient power supply, and poor transmission and distribution network that require frequent maintenance.

– Therefore, C&I sector is increasingly moving toward locally built independent power sources that can be distributed by the microgrid network rather than being dependent on electricity supply through the national grid.

– The integration of microgrids with the wholesale power market is a big boost for the development of microgrid networks in Europe. The widespread network of the microgrid can be integrated with the power network, and the owners of the microgrid can execute the trading activities.

– Renewable energy sources, such as solar energy, are witnessing substantial growth in the C&I sector, particularly in developed countries, owing to their minimal impact on the environment.

– Therefore, the declining cost of renewable, combined with technological advancements in energy storage systems customized commercial sector, is expected to help support the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has been experiencing increased demand for microgrids, majorly owing to factors, such as increased rural electrification programs in developing countries and the development of commercial microgrids in advanced nations.

– The number of projects and overall power capacity of Asia-Pacific is almost at par with North America and is expected to overtake it during the forecast period.

– As part of Japan’s policies to boost energy efficiency and power generation from renewable sources, the country’s sustained efforts toward smart grid deployment is expected to supplement the microgrid market in the Asia-Pacific region. To increase resiliency against natural disasters, Japanese cities are moving away from large-scale power toward microgrids.

– In September 2017, PanaHome Corporation, ENERES Co. Ltd, IBJ Leasing Co. Ltd., and the Public Enterprises Agency of the Hyogo Prefectural Government announced the launch of the microgrid system powering 117 homes in Japan, hence driving the market in the region.

– Furthermore, government policies, such as Feed-in-Tariffs, are expected to supplement the growth during the forecast period further.

