Microfluidics Market Report Size, Share, Statistics, Trends, Types, Applications, Analysis And Forecast, Global Industry Research 2027

Microfluidics involves various systems that can process small quantities of fluids by using tiny channels having dimensions in micrometers. It is an emerging technology having a wide range of applications in biology, chemistry, optics, and information technology. This technology is widely used in techniques such as capillary electrophoresis, sample injection in mass spectrometry, immunoassays, flow cytometry, DNA analysis, separation and manipulation of cells, and PCR amplification. Additionally, microfluidics is also used in disease research and diagnosis. The rising demand for microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing and innovation in microfluidics products are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global microfluidics market. However, the market growth is restrained by the lower adoption of these products in emerging economies.

Microfluidics Market – by Product

Devices

Microfluidic Chips

Microfluidic Sensors

Micropumps

Microneedles

Other Products

Microfluidics Market – by Material

PDMS

Glass

Silicon

Polymer

Other Materials

Microfluidics Market – by Application

In Vitro Diagnostics Point-of-Care Testing Clinical Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

Material-Based Insights

The global microfluidics market , based on material, is segmented into PDMS, polymers, glass, silicon, and others. The PDMS segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further anticipated to register a significant CAGR during 2020–2027.

Application-Based Insights

The global microfluidics market, based on application is segmented into in-vitro diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life science research, drug discovery, and other applications. In 2019, the In-vitro diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the market, and it is further expected register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approvals are the commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios, which help them meet the growing consumer demand. The microfluidics market players adopted these strategies to enlarge their respective customer bases; this also permits them maintain their brand name globally.

