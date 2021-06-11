Microfluidics Market 2021 Will Touch a New Level in the Upcoming Year 2027 with Top Key Players – Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.), Fludigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., microfluidic ChipShop GmbH, Perkin Elmer, Inc.

The Microfluidics Market is expected to reach US$ 43,398.7 million in 2027 from US$ 11,851.1 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Microfluidics involves various systems that can process small quantities of fluids by using tiny channels having dimensions in micrometers. It is an emerging technology having a wide range of applications in biology, chemistry, optics, and information technology. This technology is widely used in techniques such as capillary electrophoresis, sample injection in mass spectrometry, immunoassays, flow cytometry, DNA analysis, separation and manipulation of cells, and PCR amplification. Additionally, microfluidics is also used in disease research and diagnosis. The rising demand for microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing and innovation in microfluidics products are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global microfluidics market.

The Insight Partners has published an innovative report titled Global Microfluidics Market. This report uses effective methods such as primary and secondary research, which provides crucial information. It comprises the historical records, the current scenario as well as future predictions about the market. It uses systematic methodologies to solve the problems. It studies effective strategies, market shares, products of the companies and investments in market is also mentioned in detail.

Top Companies of Microfluidics Market :

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher

Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.)

Fludigm Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Microfluidics Market – by Product

Devices

Microfluidic Chips

Microfluidic Sensors

Micropumps

Microneedles

Other Products

Microfluidics Market – by Material

PDMS

Glass

Silicon

Polymer

Other Materials

Microfluidics Market – by Application

In Vitro Diagnostics Point-of-Care Testing Clinical Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

Regions:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Middle East and Africa (Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria)

Reasons for buying this research report:

It offers a detailed analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors of the global Microfluidics market

Detailed insights into ongoing technological advancements along with their impact on the global market

Analysis of global competitive landscape across the global regions

It offers an understanding of global Microfluidics market segments and sub-segments

It provides extensive research on global sales approaches and methodologies

It offers an in-depth analysis of key players functioning across the global regions

Reaching out towards global clients has become a vital part to succeed in the Microfluidics Market. To achieve this, the The Insight Partners has given prime importance to the exploration techniques for global clients and potential clients. It offers SWOT analysis to identify the various significant business parameters such as strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities which support decision-makers to formulate the data-driven decisions in businesses.

