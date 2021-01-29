Microfluidics Market 2021-2027 Valuable Strategic Analysis & Trends | Global Players – PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Latest added Microfluidics Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Microfluidics Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Microfluidics Market, By Product (Microfluidic Based Devices, Microfluidic Components), Application (Vitro Diagnostics, Pharmaceutical, Life Science Research, Manufacturing, Therapeutics), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academic, Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis and Insights of Microfluidics Market

Microfluidics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. MarketDigits analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Development of advanced lab-on-a-chip technologies and emergence of point-of-care (POC) devices will assist in encouraging the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the microfluidics market report are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboartories, bioMérieux, Microfluidic ChipShop, Elveflow, Cellix, and Micronit Microtechnologies. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. MarketDigits analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Increased demand of POC testing, wide range of applications in different sectors, benefits associated with incorporation of microfluidics and high return on investments will be anticipated to intensify the progress of the microfluidics market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the contrary, low-volume sample analysis, high-throughput screening methodologies and increased demand for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) will additionally heighten numerous opportunities that will commence to the germination of the microfluidics market in the above-mentioned forecast period. Lack of market visibility of microfluidics products along with high prices of integrated systems and microfluidics sensors act as restraint for the growth of microfluidics market.

This microfluidics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on MarketDigits microfluidics market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Microfluidics Market Scope and Market Size

Microfluidics market is segmented on the basis of component type, material, application, sector and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on component type, the microfluidics market is segmented into microfluidic chips, microfluidic sensors, microfluidic pumps, microneedles, others.

Based on material, the microfluidics market is segmented into polymer, glass, silicon, PDMS and others.

On the basis of application, the microfluidics market is segmented into in vitro diagnostics, point-of-care testing, clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, lab analytics, microdispensing, microreaction, drug delivery, laboratory testing and high throughput screening. Lab analytics is further segmented into proteomic analysis, genomic analysis, cell-based assay and capillary electrophoresis. Laboratory testing is further segmented into agro food testing, industrial testing and environmental testing.

Based on sector, the microfluidics market is segmented into industrial and healthcare.

Microfluidics market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, industrial R&D, research laboratories and academia.

Microfluidics Market Country Level Analysis

Microfluidics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type of component type, material, application, sector and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the microfluidics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America province governs the microfluidics industry owing to local presence of many key market players, introduction of advanced technologies and increased demand for POC diagnostics while Asia-Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to expand at the most leading germination pace in the estimated duration of 2020 to 2027 due to the affordable labour, increased focus on curbing the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare infrastructure, increased availability of funding for research along with favourable regulatory policies, and growth in healthcare and biotechnology industries.

The country section of the microfluidics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Microfluidics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for microfluidics market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the microfluidics market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

