Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Fiber Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions

Growing interest towards sustainable and clean label packaging solutions is likely to drive demand for microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber in a diverse range of industries, including food and beverages and cosmetics & personal care. Increasing influence of modern retail and consumer preference for convenience foods, while in line with regulatory policies, are set to spur MFC fiber adoption.

The packaging and paper sector is also witnessing significant penetration. The use of MFC in paper applications reduces the need of raw materials, as its bio-degradable characteristics aid sustainability objectives.

The global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market surpassed a valuation of US$ 100 Mn in 2020, and is poised to reflect an exponential growth rate through the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.Microfibirllated cellulose finds use in a wide range of applications and end-use sectors. The global MFC fiber market is estimated to register a growth 0.7% in 2021 over 2020, to reach 15.3%. The market outlook remains very positive over the coming years, and is projected to register an impressive 14% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Microfibrillated Cellulose Market Study

Performance enhancer applications of MFC will account for more than 60% of the market share during the projection period, due to interest by food and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The packaging sector will hold the lead, supported largely by demand from the organized dairy sector.

Paint and coating production will account for close to 16%, supported by interest towards sustainability in formulations.

In terms of value, sales in Europe will hold the lead, accounting for more than 43% of the market by the end of 2021.

Regional Takeaways

The U.S. will account for an estimated valuation of US$ 24 Mn in 2021, and prospects of growth for the long-term remain very positive.

Nordic is a major market in Europe, led by Norway, which accounts for more than 40% of the region’s market, and is expected to register a growth of over 16% CAGR.

EU-4‘s outlook for MFC fiber sales, as a major European market, will be strong through 2031.

India and China will continue as high potential markets for MFC products at more than 17 and 19% CAGR, respectively.

“Stronger demand for RTE food and beverage items is poised to drive the need for microfibrillated cellulose fiber, owing to its unique degradation characteristics. Rising importance of sustainability in the packaging sector will also lead to expansion of capacity and collaboration with market leaders in the long term,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Research on Scope of Application to Remain Important

The microfibrillated cellulose fiber market is moderately fragmented in nature, with a number of regional players in the industry. Manufacturers are largely focused on advancement of production technologies and exploration of new niche applications to consolidate a strong position in the market.

For instance, Norske Skog has been granted NOK 6.5 million from Innovation Norway for further development of microfibrillated cellulose and fiberboard products.

Similarly, Weidmann unveiled Celova, its multi-purpose MFC offering for paper, packaging, coating, paint, personal care, food, and filtration applications.

Other leading players in the industry include Borregaard, Daicel FineChem Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Fibria, SAPPI, Norkse Skog, FiberLean Technologies Ltd., Cellu Comp Ltd., Zelfo Technologies GmbH, Weidmann Fiber Technology, and others.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the MFC fiber market on the basis of application (barrier films and performance enhancers) and end-use industry (paper, packaging [dairy and others], food, paints & coatings, personal care, and others), across the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS/Russia, Japan, APEJ, and the Middle East & Africa.

