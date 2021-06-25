Microencapsulation Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, CAGR of 9.8%, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2026 Microencapsulation Market Size – USD 6.78 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.8%, Market Trends – Reduced multiple doses of the drug per day

High prevalence of target diseases, rising demand in pharmaceutical industry, increased demand for dietary supplement, widespread application of microencapsulation in various industries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Microencapsulation Market during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Microencapsulation market was valued at USD 6.78 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.40 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Microencapsulation is a process in which active ingredients are coated with extremely small capsules. This technology has been used in the cosmetics industry, the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and food industries, in flavors, acids, oils, vitamins, microorganisms, among others. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic target diseases, rising demand in the pharmaceutical industry, increased demand for supplementary products, and more efficient physiological action. Increasing chronic diseases such as cancer, hypertension, and other CVS diseases is expected to fuel market growth. In hypertension, the drug is required to remain active on the administration to avoid several doses per day. Microencapsulation offers prolonged and or sustained release action, as the core material or active ingredients are coated with polymers or other biodegradable and chemically compatible coating material, which restricts the drug release for a more extended time. Reduced multiple doses have to lead to more patient compliance, which is expected to propel the microencapsulation market growth. The broader application of microencapsulation in various industries is enhancing market demand. For example, microencapsulation is widely used in the food industry for perishable products such as highly volatile foods and prevention from auto-oxidation of certain dairy products.

Key participants include BASF, Royal Frieslandcampina, Syngenta Crop Protection, Koninklijke DSM, Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, Sensient Technologies, Lycored Corp., and Koehler Innovative Solutions

During 2019-2026, microencapsulation market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% in Asia Pacific; followed by North America and Europe, with 9.7% and 9.5% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of chronic target diseases across the globe is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period across all regions.

The physical methods segment dominates the market with highest market share in the year 2018. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2026

Based on application segment, the pharmaceutical & healthcare is expected to account for the CAGR 10.2% of the global microencapsulation market, as increased demand of masking the odor and taste of the molecule used and to provide sustained release effect

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the CAGR 11.2% of the global microencapsulation market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth due to high prevalence of target diseases, increased healthcare expenditure and high demand of fertilizers in agriculture application segment

Based on coating material polymers dominate the total market share of microencapsulation, as the polymer provide even and better coating to the granules of core material and is chemically instable

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the microencapsulation market on the basis of coating material, method type, core material, application, and region:

Coating Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Carbohydrates

Gums & resins

Lipids

Polymers

Proteins

Others

Method Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Chemical Methods Solvent Evaporation Interfacial Cross-Linking Interfacial Polycondensation In Situ Polymerization Matrix Polymerization

Physical Methods Spray Drying Fluid-Bed/Pan Coating Centrifugal Extrusion Vibrating Nozzle Spinning Disk Microencapsulation

Physicochemical method Ionotropic Gelation Polyelectrolyte Complexation Coacervation Supercritical Fluid Technology



Core Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Acetaminophen

Vitamin –A Palmitate

Activated Charcoal

Liquid Crystal

Potassium Chloride

Aspirin

Urease

Viable Cells of Islet of Langer Hans

Progesterone

Menthol/Methyl Salicylate Camphor Mixture

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Renal Failure CVS Diseases Colon Disease Diabetes Liver Disease Cancer

Food & Fragrances

Agriculture

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increased demand for multi-component delivery systems

Chapter 4. Microencapsulation Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Microencapsulation Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Microencapsulation Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Microencapsulation Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. High cost associated with the microencapsulated process

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Microencapsulation Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis – Porter’s

4.8. Microencapsulation PESTEL Analysis

