Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor Industry Turns Challenges into Opportunities | Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V.

Global Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor Market is valued at approximately USD 54.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) are a type of micrometer-scale devices that incorporate mechanical and electrical elements. The micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology consists of extremely compact, moving electrical elements, and mechanical parts. This technology is primarily used to produce sensors, including digital compasses, accelerometers, inertial modules, gyroscopes, humidity sensors, microphones, and pressure sensors. The evolution in MEMS sensors technology has led to reduction in size of the sensor, making it cost-effective, efficient, and compatible at the same time. Thus, microelectromechanical system (MEMS) system is gaining significant prominence in a range of industrial applications, such as consumer electronic, healthcare, automotive, among others. Moreover, increasing safety concerns and regularity constraints is likely to increase the adoption of MEMS sensor in the automotive sector. They are used for electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring, frontal airbag, and side airbags. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the global production of automotive vehicles estimated around 17.8 million units in Q1 2020, and the production is increased to nearly 52 million units in Q3 2020. Thus, the increased automobile production and vehicles penetration may act a significant factor that drives the demand for MEMS sensor market. In addition, the increasing implementation of MEMS sensor in smartphone has become essential as it directly soldered onto the circuit boards, which reduces the cost of the smartphone manufacturing and improve the lifespan of mobile devices. Thus, the rise in smartphone penetration, along with the high adoption of automation sensors and technology are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, the smartphone penetration stood at around 38% in 2018 and is increased to almost 44.9% in 2020, thereby strengthening the demand for Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor. This, in turn, is contributing to the higher market growth around the world. However, the lack of technological knowledge for the development of MEMS sensors among manufacturers is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising investments in MEMS research and development activities, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in production of automotive vehicles and consumer electronic, coupled with increasing rate of industrialization in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Professional Key players: Panasonic Corp. Robert Bosch GmbH STMicroelectronics N.V. Texas Instruments Analog Devices Inc. Broadcom Denso Corporation HP Inc. NXP Semiconductors Knowles Corporation Market Segmentation: Global Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor Market Size study, by Type (Sensors, Actuators), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions North America, Europe or Asia;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply.

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals with Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

