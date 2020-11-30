BusinessTechnologyWorld
Microdisplay Market Growth Rate, Developments In Major Areas, Market Size, Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast With Demographic Data Till 2030
Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are increasingly being integrated in both commercial and passenger vehicles, which can be owing to the rising need for safety on roads. The automotive industry has been focusing widely on enhancing the safety features of vehicles for providing drivers with improved driving experience and making roads safer and more secure.
Moreover, governments of several countries have also implemented various policies that mandate vehicles to have certain safety systems. All these factors are leading to the growing adoption of heads-up displays (HUD) for displaying important driving-related information and convenience. HUDs are a product type of microdisplays, which is a display that has a very small screen, usually less than 2 inches diagonal.
The microdisplay market is expected to generate a revenue of $4.0 billion by 2030, increasing from $1.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to advance at a 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). In terms of technology, the market is categorized into digital light processing, liquid crystal display, OLED, and liquid crystal on silicon.
