Microcontroller Market 2020-2027: End Users, Region, Growth Rate And Sales

Global microcontroller market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for portable devices and increasing usage of microcontrollers for edge computing purposes are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Microcontroller is a small computer which is present on single circuit and is usually designed to perform one task and applications. These microcontrollers are widely used in devices such as microwave, ovens, cell phones, washing machines and others. These microcontrollers usually consist of memory, input/ output peripheral and processor on the single chip. There main function is to control the few or all the functions of the electronic devices. These microprocessors are widely used in the industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for flexibility and agility in industrial ecosystem is driving the market growth

Rising integration of internet of things (IoT) is the factor driving the market growth

Growth in the automotive industry and consumer electronics sectors will propel the growth of the market

Growing popularity to work through automated machines and equipment are the factor driving the market growth

Increasing adoption of external flash memory for microcontrollers will also accelerate the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Challenges associated with the operational failure in extreme climatic condition will restrain the market growth

Increasing macroeconomic condition will also hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Microcontroller Market

By Product

o 8- Bit Microcontrollers

o 16- Bit Microcontrollers

o 32- Bit Microcontrollers

By Application

o Automotive

o Consumer Electronics

o Industrial

o Medical devices

o Military &Defence

o Communication

o Computer

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o U.K.

o France

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Switzerland

o Turkey

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Microchip Technology Inc., launched two new SAM microcontroller families SAM D5x and SAM E5x microcontroller which has the ability to provide better performance and good extensive connectivity and it can be used in different applications as well. These new devices are the combination of ARM Cortex-M4 processor with a Floating Point Unit through which the performance and efficiency of the system can be improved. SAM D5x and SAM E5x will provide an exceptional migration path for the developers wanting a cost effective solution along with built-in security and powerful performance

In March 2017, NXP Semiconductors N.V announced the launch of their MC9S08SUx microcontroller (MCU) family which is world’s smallest single-chip SoC solution. This new system is equipped with 18V-to-5V LDO and MOSFET through which it can provide high voltage solutions to robots, power tools, healthcare and others. The main aim of this launch is to replace the multiple device solutions with a single MCU which can help in decreasing cost

Competitive Analysis

Global microcontroller market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microcontroller market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microcontroller market are Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Zilog, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Arm Limited, Analog Devices, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Parallax Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Danfoss, em microelectronics, and others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Microcontroller report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Microcontroller market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Microcontroller market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Microcontroller market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Microcontroller market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Microcontroller market.

