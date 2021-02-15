Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is dignified to reach USD 1,424.7 Million by 2028 Worldwide with Major Giants- Clinical Microbiomics A/S, Baseclear B.V., Metabiomics Corp., Microbiome Insights Inc., Microbiome Therapeutics, Llc., MR DNA, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Ubiome, Inc.

The Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is poised to reach USD 1,424.7 Million by 2028 from USD 538.0 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of +21% from 2021 to 2028.

Microbiomes are a group of micro-organisms living on a human body. They live on the skin, eyes, saliva, mouth, and gastrointestinal tract. The human microbiome contains thousands of bacterial species/microbes in diverse communities, along with their genes, proteins, and metabolites. An imbalance of these microbes can lead to life-threatening diseases. The study of Microbiome sequencing and its techniques relates to the study of the microbial composition of the human gut and to understand the resulting impact on health and disease development.

Microbiome sequencing is usually done to understand this microflora residing on the human body and further study human microbes and their role in related diseases. This study can also be helpful while analyzing the patient’s response to a particular treatment. Effective understanding and application of microbiome sequencing services would help in the commercialization of personalized medicine and diet.

The Global Microbiome Sequencing Services market report offers historical and forecast market information, demand, application details, value trends, and company shares of the leading by geography.

The Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies: –

Clinical Microbiomics A/S, Baseclear B.V., Metabiomics Corp., Microbiome Insights Inc., Microbiome Therapeutics, Llc., MR DNA, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Ubiome, Inc., Zymo Research Corp., Second Genome, Rancho Biosciences

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS)

Sequencing By Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing

Sanger Sequencing Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Other Technologies

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Products & Services

Reagents & consumables

Instruments

Services

Analysis & data interpretation solutions

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Application

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Infectious Diseases

CNS Diseases

Oncology

Other Applications

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Research Type

Outsourced

Internal

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By Laboratory Type

Wet Labs

Dry Labs

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, By End Users

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academia/Research Institutes

The Microbiome Sequencing Services producing business is changing into progressively dynamic and innovative, with a lot of variety of personal players enrolling the business.

