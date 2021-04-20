Microbiological Testing of Water Market Size, Share Analysis by Semi and Fully Automated Types, Forecasts by 2026
Rising water usage in pharmaceutical industry, growing food industry, rising incidences of water borne disease, increased technological adaptation and increasing contamination in reservoirs and other water sources are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Microbiological Testing of Water Market during the forecast period.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Microbiological Testing of Water Market was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The Microbiological testing of water involves biological, biochemical or chemical methods for detecting and identifying the microorganisms present in it. The process of testing includes sampling, filtration, culturing and incubation processes to give the final results. The processes also help in enumerating the number of contaminants in a given sample of water.
The comprehensive analysis of the Microbiological Testing of Water market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Microbiological Testing of Water market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Microbiological Testing of Water industry.
The Microbiological Testing of Water research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Some of the companies in the microbiological testing of water market include Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation,3M Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., MilliporeSigma, Döhler GmbH, Perkinelmer, Inc., Idexx Laboratories Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
Segmentation Analysis
The global Microbiological Testing of Water market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Microbiological Testing of Water market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Microbiological Testing of Water industry throughout the forecast period.
Pathogen Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Legionella
- Coliform
- Salmonella
- Vibrio
- Clostridium
- Others
Water Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Drinking and Bottled Water
- Industrial Water
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Test Kits and Reagents
- Instruments
Industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Pharma & Bio-Pharma
- Clinical
- Food
- Energy
- Chemical & Material
- Environmental
Microbiological Testing of Water market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Microbiological Testing of Water Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Microbiological Testing of Water market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Microbiological Testing of Water industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Microbiological Testing of Water industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Microbiological Testing of Water industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Microbiological Testing of Water market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
