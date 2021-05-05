Microbial Identification Panel Market is expected to reach US$ 3,873.1 Mn by 2027 With Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Merck KGaA,

Microbial Identification Panel Market is expected to reach US$ 3,873.1 Mn by 2027 With Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Merck KGaA,

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Microbial Identification Panel Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Service, Method, End User and Geography. The global microbial identification panel market is expected to reach US$ 3,873.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,288.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global microbial identification panel market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

For sample report click: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006579/

The microbial identification market is segmented on the basis of product & service, method and end user. Based on the product & service it is classified as instruments, consumables, software and services. On the basis of method the market is classified as phenotypic, genotypic and MALDI-TOF. Based on the end user the market is segmented as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, other end users. In 2018, the instruments accounted for the largest market share in the global microbial identification panel market. The growing expenditure by hospitals, pharmaceutical and food industry on microbial identification activities, are driving the total number of instrument purchased.

The market for microbial identification panel is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising use of micro-organism for industrial applications, growing incidences of infectious diseases, and increasing government support for microbial identification. However, the market is estimated to experience slower growth due to the high cost for microbial identification products.

The major players operating in the microbial identification panel market include, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Avantor (VWR International LLC), and Eurofins Scientific among the others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The report segments the global microbial identification panel market as follows:

Global Microbial Identification Panel Market – By Product & Service

Instruments Automated Microbial Identification Systems Mass Spectrometers PCR Other Instruments

Consumables Plates and Media Reagents and Kits Other Consumables

Software and Services

Global Microbial Identification Panel Market – By Method

Phenotypic

Genotypic Sanger Sequencing Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) 16S/18S/ Internal Transcribed Spacer (ITS) rRNA Sequencing Metagenomics Sequencing Antimicrobial Resistance Testing Other Sequencing

MALDI-TOF

Global Microbial Identification Panel Market – By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End User

Global Microbial Identification Panel Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006579/

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: sales@theinsightpartners.com