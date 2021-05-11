Microarray Instruments Market Surpass 3X CAGR by 2028|| Illumina, Orla Protein Technologies, Arrayit Corp, Affymetrix, OriGene, Agilent Technologies, Partek, LabCorp, Asterand, Oxford Gene Technology, Qiagen, Luminex, Pepscan

Microarrays, also known as chips or biochips, consist of a substrate of interest fixed to a solid matrix such as a glass slide, used for genotyping, antibody detection and comparative genome analysis.

A microarray is a laboratory tool used to detect the expression of thousands of genes at the same time. DNA microarrays are microscope slides that are printed with thousands of tiny spots in defined positions, with each spot containing a known DNA sequence or gene.

Microarray technology is a developing technology used to study the expression of many genes at once. It involves placing thousands of gene sequences in known locations on a glass slide called a gene chip. A sample containing DNA or RNA is placed in contact with the gene chip.

The principle behind microarrays is that complementary sequences will bind to each other. The unknown DNA molecules are cut into fragments by restriction endonucleases; fluorescent markers are attached to these DNA fragments. These are then allowed to react with probes of the DNA chip.

Market Report Segment

By Type:

DNA Microarrays

Protein Microarrays

Others

By Applications:

Molecular Biology

Cell Biology

Genetics

Molecular Pathology

Others

